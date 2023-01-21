ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes returns to game after ankle injury as Chiefs try to get past Jaguars

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs yet again have home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs. They start their quest to win a second Super Bowl together against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round.

Will the Chiefs move one step closer even after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter? Or will Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars pull a major upset?

Follow all the action from Arrowhead Stadium live with Yahoo Sports.

