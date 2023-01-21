ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Rep. Anna Eskamani hosts Orlando rally 50 years after Roe v. Wade decision

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando came together at a rally to advocate for abortion access on Saturday.

Rep. Anna Eskamani and reproductive rights organizations hosted the event at City Hall.

Central Florida abortion rights activists attended the rally in the afternoon.

This event was part of the National Weekend of Action for abortion access.

The 50th annual March for Life rally was held Friday. Anti-abortion activists said they are not pushing for more restrictive abortion policies at the state level. And pro-abortion rights advocates said their focus is on expanding access nationwide.

The Supreme Court ruled in June 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion.

13 states have completely banned abortion, while others have implemented or proposed further restrictions. In Florida, abortion is banned after 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Newly elected Congressman Maxwell Frost also attended the event.

“There’s nothing more patriotic than fighting for freedom,” he said. “And there’s nothing more free than your bodily autonomy. And that’s what we’re fighting for today.”

