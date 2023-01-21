Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Advocacy Center Announces Resignation of Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County today announced that Heather Campbell has resigned as executive director, effective February 1, 2023 after 25 years of service to the agency. Campbell has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the NYS Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County warns against texting scam
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Steuben County Department of Social Services issued a warning today that a text message scam has already successfully targeted a number of local residents. The fake text tells people that their EBT card has been locked and that they must call a specific number and give their card number and pin.
County, CDC raises local COVID-19 health alert level after recent uptick in cases
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Centers for Disease Control and Tompkins County have both raised the COVID-19 health alert level to “medium” from “low” after the latest aggressive variant of the coronavirus has become the most prevalent form of COVID-19 in New York. There was no updated masking policy accompanying the announcement (Tompkins County’s mask advisory was dropped in June 2022), but officials encouraged the public to receive updated booster shots of the vaccine.
NewsChannel 36
Two law enforcement agencies add new members to its teams
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department (EPD) and Chemung County Sheriff's Office had two separate ceremonies to swear in new members on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office swore in four new Deputy Sheriffs and EPD swore in eight new police officers. "I think it’s great for the police...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Rotary starts the year adding eight new members
Owego Rotary Club recently announced that eight new members have joined the local service club. Gail Barton, Membership Chair for 2022-2023, welcomed and challenged each in an inspiring and moving ceremony. These newest members are all from the local area, and might even be your neighbors and friends. “Because they...
WOLF
Police seek supects involved in organized retail theft ring
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Law enforcement agencies from multiple states are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men suspected to be in an organized theft ring. Wilkes-Barre Township Police say that on Sunday around 8:15 PM, the suspects stole Tylenol, Claritin, Advil, and other medicines,...
14850.com
Former school aide, recreation director charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors starts jail term
Austin J. Kuczek, arrested last March after State Police say an investigation revealed he “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17,” began a six-month term of incarceration in the Tompkins County Jail and a five-year term of probation on Tuesday. At the time of his...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Openings and Closures for January 23, 2023
Some organizations and businesses will be opening later on Monday, January 23rd. The Broome County Library is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. SUNY Broome will open at 11 a.m. Courses that start earlier than 11 a.m. will start in-progress and end at their normal time. Students with questions should contact their professors for further guidance. The Ice Center will remain open unless a state of emergency with a travel ban is issued for the City of Binghamton by Broome County.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI
Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart
On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
Steuben County issues warning after some fall victim to EBT card scam
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County officials are warning residents of a scam making its way around that targets those with EBT cards. The Steuben County Department of Social Services announced that on Jan. 23, it received several calls from people in the community saying they got texts claiming their EBT cards had been […]
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
14850.com
Guilty plea for Ithaca man who beat his dog, who has since been adopted
Axel, now named Apple, has been adopted “and living his best life in his new home,” says Tompkins County Animal Control Officer Lee Consolo, and a former owner who “was observed viciously beating his dog” has pleaded guilty in the case. The incident occurred in September 2021 at the St. John’s Community Building in Ithaca’s west end.
NewsChannel 36
Stabbing in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 100 Block of Chestnut Street. Ithaca Police said that up the officers’ arrival, the resident was located and had sustained a stab wound to their torso. Officers interviewed the victim and one other person on scene however; at this time the identity of the suspect is still unknown.
NewsChannel 36
Meet Opie, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Opie, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Opie is a one-year-old Coonhound-Treeing Walker mix who is naturally playful and trusting. This ball of energy loves long walks with cuddles afterward. He gets along well with other dogs, but the shelter has listed him as "choosy" due to his energetic personality. For the same reasons, he would not do well in a household with cats or children under the age of 10.
owegopennysaver.com
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police respond to shooting investigation
UPDATE 01/21/2023: Elmira Police Investigators were able to determine that the suspect in this case is Shamel T. Swan, a 29-year-old Elmira resident. Swan was granted an Arrest Warrant for murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-I Felony. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers were able to safely...
Windsor man gets 7 years for pointing gun at police
Today in Broome County Court, the man who pointed his weapon at Broome County Sheriff's deputies was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison.
