Gainesville, FL

Action News Jax

Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
PALATKA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test

A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
WCJB

Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
MICANOPY, FL
mycbs4.com

Fatal crash in Gainesville involving woman and her dog

Around 7:30p.m, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), responded to the scene of a fatal accident last night. Police say a woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road on Northwest 53rd Avenue when a minivan traveling west hit them both. GPD says the driver remained on the scene...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 17 and 18

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 18. Suzanne Louise Craddock, 67, Inverness, arrested Jan. 18 for failure to appear. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road

ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
ALACHUA, FL

