US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
Large structure fire spotted in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Multiple fire agencies are battling a large structure fire on East Sunrise Avenue in Thomasville Thursday morning. It's unknown whether this is a house or business fire. The call came in just after 7:30 a.m., according to Davidson County officials. There are no reported injuries or...
Multiple crews battling massive fire at former Spray Cotton Mills in Eden
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A massive fire at Spray Cotton Mills is causing multiple road closures in the area, according to police. The following roads are closed until further notice:. Meadow Road at Stadium Drive. Church Street at Morgon Road. Boone Road at Early Avenue. Drivers are to avoid...
1 dead in Woodleigh Ct. shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A person is dead after a shooting in Jamestown Wednesday. Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Ct. shortly before 5 a.m.to find a person with a gunshot wound. Crystal Constance Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bond has been denied. This is an...
Following several searches, NC woman still missing a week after car ran out of gas, keys found in ignition
Rebecca Tackett Hawks car was found with her belongings inside and the keys in the ignition, according to her husband of 24 years.
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
Shots fired into home, Rockingham deputies looking for suspect
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sherriff's Office is looking for information regarding a suspect that fired multiple shots into a home on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m. The house was located on 141 Davidson Drive in Reidsville, NC. The suspect fired multiple shots into the home with a...
8-year-old shot sleeping in Greensboro home in critical condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning, according to Greensboro police. The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said someone shot into the home at the corner of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street, hitting the little girl who was...
Man stabbed to death at home on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a stabbing on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS. At the scene, officers found 63-year-old Archie Nash dead. Police say that Nash and an acquaintance […]
71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue. Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.
Driver was going 95 mph, had BAC of .23 in N.C. 109 crash that killed mom, kids: NCSHP report
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people say is a dangerous stretch of road. On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an […]
Hop on the electric school bus! Randolph County Schools gets first electric school bus in NC
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools is the first school system in North Carolina to receive an electric bus. RCS leaders and state officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the eco-friendly bus on Tuesday. The bus was made by Thomas Built Buses, based in Thomasville. Five school districts...
20-year-old shot in front of his home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was sitting outside his home on Stockton Street in Winston-Salem when he was shot Wednesday night, police say. Officers received a call about shots being fired just after 11:30 p.m. They couldn't find a victim in the area. Later, they were told that family...
Ramp lane on I-74 back open
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The left lane near Exit 55 in Forsyth County, near Winston-Salem, near I-40 is back open. The left lane near Exit 55 in Forsyth County, near Winston-Salem, near I-40 is closed due to a car crash. That lane is expected to be closed until 7:42...
Crash causes traffic light outage in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Northwest Boulevard due to damage from a car crash in Winston-Salem, according to police. Repair crews are on site. The early assessment and estimate is that the lights will be out for three hours. Winston-Salem...
Noise and traffic complaints are the tips of the iceberg for neighbors near new Urban Loop stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of people are happy about the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop but to make it happen, NCDOT had to make some big changes to neighborhoods along the route. Noise and traffic changes are some of the complaints WFMY News 2 has gotten since the...
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Brooker T's restaurant closed longer than owner expected
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad restaurant owner said opening her restaurant will take longer than she hoped. You might remember a fire that destroyed Brooker T's Cafe in Lexington in September 2022. Brooker T’s Café business owners Brooke Bishop and Tammy Cornell said the Lexington community stepped in to...
