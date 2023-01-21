ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

FOX8 News

US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Large structure fire spotted in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Multiple fire agencies are battling a large structure fire on East Sunrise Avenue in Thomasville Thursday morning. It's unknown whether this is a house or business fire. The call came in just after 7:30 a.m., according to Davidson County officials. There are no reported injuries or...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead in Woodleigh Ct. shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A person is dead after a shooting in Jamestown Wednesday. Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Ct. shortly before 5 a.m.to find a person with a gunshot wound. Crystal Constance Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bond has been denied. This is an...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue. Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Ramp lane on I-74 back open

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The left lane near Exit 55 in Forsyth County, near Winston-Salem, near I-40 is back open. The left lane near Exit 55 in Forsyth County, near Winston-Salem, near I-40 is closed due to a car crash. That lane is expected to be closed until 7:42...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Crash causes traffic light outage in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Northwest Boulevard due to damage from a car crash in Winston-Salem, according to police. Repair crews are on site. The early assessment and estimate is that the lights will be out for three hours. Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Brooker T's restaurant closed longer than owner expected

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad restaurant owner said opening her restaurant will take longer than she hoped. You might remember a fire that destroyed Brooker T's Cafe in Lexington in September 2022. Brooker T’s Café business owners Brooke Bishop and Tammy Cornell said the Lexington community stepped in to...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

