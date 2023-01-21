Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Kenwood Road and Donjoy Drive in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Kenwood Road and Donjoy Drive in Blue Ash. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crash involving a pedestrian on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash involving a pedestrian on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on north I-75 at I-275 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on the interstate in Erlanger, Monday evening. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show police at the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the I-275 interchange. The crash appears to be blocking the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Turkeyfoot Road
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Turkeyfoot Road. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reported downed wires on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crews are responding to reported downed wires on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in North Bend
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in North Bend. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, on Mill Street in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, possible entrapment, on West Mill Street in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-74 near Beekman Street
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The single-vehicle crash blocking the right lane along east I-74 at Beekman Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A single-vehicle crash is blocking a lane on the interstate near South Cumminsville, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
WLWT 5
Early morning rolling roadblocks scheduled on the interstate in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation cabinet is warning motorists to look out for slow and stopped traffic while crews patch potholes on the interstate in Boone County. According to officials, traffic on Interstate 71 will be temporarily slowed down and stopped to allow crews to patch potholes on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Celestial Avenue in Mt. Adams
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Celestial Street, blocking traffic, in Mt. Adams. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Meadow Avenue in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Meadow Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a reported crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of shots fired in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of shots fired from a moving vehicle on Winton Road and Dutch Colony Drive in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash at Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to a crash at Princeton Glendale Road and State Route 129 in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
