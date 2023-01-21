Effective: 2023-01-25 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Miami; Noble; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Whitley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Snow will spread rapidly north early Wednesday with rapid accumulations before noon. The heaviest snow should end by late afternoon, although some blowing and drifting snow in open areas is likely to persist into the evening.

ADAMS COUNTY, IN ・ 41 MINUTES AGO