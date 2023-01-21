Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Campbell, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Kenton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Mercer; Shelby WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butler, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Butler; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Warren WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dearborn, Ripley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Dearborn; Ripley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Hamilton County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Miami; Noble; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Whitley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Snow will spread rapidly north early Wednesday with rapid accumulations before noon. The heaviest snow should end by late afternoon, although some blowing and drifting snow in open areas is likely to persist into the evening.
