Effective: 2023-01-25 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Hancock counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow will overspread the area early Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Snow may transition to a wintry mix briefly Wednesday afternoon before transitioning back to snow Wednesday evening. The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday morning when snow rates of up to 1 inch per hour can be expected.

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO