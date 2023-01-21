Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 10:07:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Some sleet may mix in through midday. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations will be on the ridges above 1500 feet elevation.
