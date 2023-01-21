ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Why the US should pay close attention to race and class in the response to Brazilian insurrection

Brazil’s Jan. 8,2023, and America’s Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the capitols after democratic presidential elections are invigorating anti-democratic white nationalist values. We have a chance to help stop it. Brazil’s 2022 election parallels the U.S. 2020 election with the voting out of right-wing openly racist and misogynistic President Jair Bolsonaro in favor of progressive Luiz…
US News and World Report

Brazil Defense Minister Says Military Not Directly Involved in Brasilia Riots

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucio said on Friday that the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed government buildings calling for a coup. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the military...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Axios

Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’

Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
Jalopnik

Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military

A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
americanmilitarynews.com

4 hurt as gunmen attack military post

Four people, including a minor, were injured when gunmen attacked a detachment manned by a government militia, sparking a firefight that left him and members of his family wounded in the restive Muslim province of Basilan in southern Philippines. The fighting occurred Sunday evening when a group of gunmen, believed...
The Associated Press

UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday insisted on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and called on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals. The recommendations were issued as part of a report...

