Read full article on original website
Related
Why the US should pay close attention to race and class in the response to Brazilian insurrection
Brazil’s Jan. 8,2023, and America’s Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the capitols after democratic presidential elections are invigorating anti-democratic white nationalist values. We have a chance to help stop it. Brazil’s 2022 election parallels the U.S. 2020 election with the voting out of right-wing openly racist and misogynistic President Jair Bolsonaro in favor of progressive Luiz…
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
US News and World Report
Brazil Defense Minister Says Military Not Directly Involved in Brasilia Riots
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucio said on Friday that the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed government buildings calling for a coup. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the military...
Russia's new top general in Ukraine is fixated on getting soldiers to shave more often, sparking derision among its military, UK intel says
Valery Gerasimov, the new head of Russia's war in Ukraine, is focusing on haircuts, non-regulation uniform, and use of phones, according to the UK MOD
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Nearly 3,000 Russians Killed in Last Four Days of War: Ukraine
The death toll keeps escalating while fighting in the harsh winter continues.
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’
Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Canada sends armored vehicles to Haiti to fight gang violence
OTTAWA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada delivered armored vehicles to Haiti on Wednesday to help combat criminal gangs as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis, the Canadian foreign ministry said.
Jalopnik
Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military
A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
msn.com
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
americanmilitarynews.com
4 hurt as gunmen attack military post
Four people, including a minor, were injured when gunmen attacked a detachment manned by a government militia, sparking a firefight that left him and members of his family wounded in the restive Muslim province of Basilan in southern Philippines. The fighting occurred Sunday evening when a group of gunmen, believed...
UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday insisted on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and called on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals. The recommendations were issued as part of a report...
Comments / 0