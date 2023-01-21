ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012323

Snow showers developing from northwest to southeast late this evening. An inch or less is expected by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady around 30 degrees but the wind will increase quite a bit with wind chills dipping into the teens. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012323. Snow...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Maranda Battle Creek Community Foundation Miles for Memories

Maranda Battle Creek Community Foundation Miles for …. Maranda Battle Creek Community Foundation Miles for Memories. Snow showers developing from northwest to southeast late this evening. An inch or less is expected by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady around 30 degrees but the wind will increase quite a bit with wind chills dipping into the teens.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Gilchrist visits GRCC for MI Reconnect roundtable

Snow showers developing from northwest to southeast late this evening. An inch or less is expected by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady around 30 degrees but the wind will increase quite a bit with wind chills dipping into the teens. Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident

Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it’s not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023) Lake Macatawa crash ruled as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm

The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

It’s the Mid-Point of Winter

We’ve hit the mid-point of winter (temperature-wise). The average high/low temperature for Grand Rapids is now 30°/`18° and that’s as low as it gets. From now on, those average temperatures will go up – very slowly at first, though. The average high temperature reaches the mid-upper 30s by the end of February and the low 50s by the end of March.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

