Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78
This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days.
Mid-week snowstorm will likely miss Grand Rapids, parts of southwest Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. Here in the Grand Rapids area and southwest Lower Michigan we will have some accumulation, but not what we call a snowstorm.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012323
Snow showers developing from northwest to southeast late this evening. An inch or less is expected by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady around 30 degrees but the wind will increase quite a bit with wind chills dipping into the teens.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Maranda Battle Creek Community Foundation Miles for Memories
Snow showers developing from northwest to southeast late this evening. An inch or less is expected by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady around 30 degrees but the wind will increase quite a bit with wind chills dipping into the teens.
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Gilchrist visits GRCC for MI Reconnect roundtable
Snow showers developing from northwest to southeast late this evening. An inch or less is expected by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady around 30 degrees but the wind will increase quite a bit with wind chills dipping into the teens.
Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident
Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it's not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023)
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm
The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
Thinking it's a warm January? National Weather Service Grand Rapids confirms
With our mild temperatures and lack of snow, you may be thinking that its been a warm January. Turns out, you're right.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
It’s the Mid-Point of Winter
We’ve hit the mid-point of winter (temperature-wise). The average high/low temperature for Grand Rapids is now 30°/`18° and that’s as low as it gets. From now on, those average temperatures will go up – very slowly at first, though. The average high temperature reaches the mid-upper 30s by the end of February and the low 50s by the end of March.
Gas prices jump again in Michigan as demand rises
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are up once again, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.
Light snow hits Metro Detroit Sunday, but Wednesday is 'the day to keep an eye on' for a potentially big storm
Metro Detroiters woke up to snow Sunday morning, and it’s expected to continue throughout most of the day. AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says most of the area can expect a “slippery coating to an inch” when all is said and done.
Little girls survive, spend cold night searching for help after car crashes into West Michigan lake
When a father’s car plunged into a West Michigan lake Sunday morning, his two young daughters escaped the vehicle and spent hours outside in the cold, looking for help.
