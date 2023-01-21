ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Boys swimming: Jullian Callender paces Stoughton to third at EagleJay Invite

Led by Jullian Callender, the Stoughton boys swimming team finished third at the EagleJay Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jefferson High School. Stoughton swept the top three spots in the 500-yard freestyle en route to earning a 95-75 Badger East dual win over Watertown on Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Stoughton High School.
STOUGHTON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Dennis M. Ebert

Dennis M. Ebert, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Glen and Leora (Giguere) Ebert. Dennis married Charlotte “Charlie” Nelson Ebert in 1978. Dennis attended UW-Milwaukee and earned degrees...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
BARABOO, WI
Yardbarker

Wisconsin football recruiting: weekly highlights

The Wisconsin football program has been hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Last weekend, the team announced its “Wisconsin Blitz,” putting up billboards highlighting the tradition of Wisconsin-born Badgers. That blitz has since continued in and beyond Wisconsin. Here are this week’s top recruiting highlights:. Recruiting...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater

Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
STOUGHTON, WI
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Christopher Miller went missing, his family turned their search party into a protest to express their frustration with law enforcement’s response at the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters. According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, 27-year-old Miller was last seen in Janesville...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
DARLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash

BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
stoughtonnews.com

1st Communion retreat for St. Ann 2nd graders

Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St. in Stoughton, recently held a retreat for the school’s second graders who will soon be receiving their first communion. For more information, visit tannparish.weconnect.com.
STOUGHTON, WI

