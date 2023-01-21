Read full article on original website
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
stoughtonnews.com
Boys swimming: Jullian Callender paces Stoughton to third at EagleJay Invite
Led by Jullian Callender, the Stoughton boys swimming team finished third at the EagleJay Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jefferson High School. Stoughton swept the top three spots in the 500-yard freestyle en route to earning a 95-75 Badger East dual win over Watertown on Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Stoughton High School.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
stoughtonnews.com
Dennis M. Ebert
Dennis M. Ebert, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Glen and Leora (Giguere) Ebert. Dennis married Charlotte “Charlie” Nelson Ebert in 1978. Dennis attended UW-Milwaukee and earned degrees...
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
Yardbarker
Wisconsin football recruiting: weekly highlights
The Wisconsin football program has been hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Last weekend, the team announced its “Wisconsin Blitz,” putting up billboards highlighting the tradition of Wisconsin-born Badgers. That blitz has since continued in and beyond Wisconsin. Here are this week’s top recruiting highlights:. Recruiting...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
nbc15.com
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Christopher Miller went missing, his family turned their search party into a protest to express their frustration with law enforcement’s response at the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters. According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, 27-year-old Miller was last seen in Janesville...
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive. Police said...
x1071.com
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
nbc15.com
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
stoughtonnews.com
1st Communion retreat for St. Ann 2nd graders
Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St. in Stoughton, recently held a retreat for the school’s second graders who will soon be receiving their first communion. For more information, visit tannparish.weconnect.com.
