Wisconsin DNR proposes 28 fisheries rules changes and nine wildlife rules changes for spring hearings 2023
MADISON, WI. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for its annual Spring Hearings, including proposed rules and regulations concerning the state's fisheries and wildlife populations. The DNR plans to offer 28 fisheries rules change proposals, one fishery advisory question, and nine wildlife rules change proposals.
DNR Issues White Bass Warning
State officials are warning the public not to consume too much white bass. T. he Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a consumption advisory in Dane County after a recent study found elevated levels of human-made chemicals called PFAS in white bass from Lake Kegonsa. The advisory also applies to white bass caught in Starkweather Creek, Wingra Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lake and the Yahara River.
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
Weigh in on housing affordability in Dane County
Weigh in on housing affordability in Dane County

You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card.
DNR offers free fishing weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Typically, you need a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp to drop a line. But this weekend, anyone can fish in Wisconsin’s waters without one. Anglers young and old took advantage of the cold day to ice fish. Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekends are held...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local
Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
UW Health looking for volunteer dogs to help patients
UW Health looking for volunteer dogs to help patients
During Free Fishing Weekend, Wisconsin DNR issues reminder about invasive species
(WFRV) – Anglers all around Wisconsin can enjoy the excitement of winter fishing at no charge, with no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps required during Free Fishing Weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting the Free Fishing Weekend from January 21-22. “Free Fishing Weekend...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.
Experts say that’s an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
DOJ offering crisis response training for Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is offering training programs for state schools to prepare for crisis responses. The Wisconsin DOJ Office of School Safety (OSS) is teaching the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Standard Reunification Method (SRM) for a school crisis response. The training teaches procedures that are practical, action based responses that will standardize response and reunification during any situation.
Wisconsin craft beer passport encourages participants to support Madison area bars and breweries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A taste of the weekend on a Monday. The 2023 Pub Pass is officially on sale, offering Wisconsinites a way to navigate the Madison brew scene. The Pub Pass is essentially a craft beer passport. For $25, you get a free pint of beer at 26 participating Madison area bars, breweries, distilleries and cideries.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
