ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 2

Related
715newsroom.com

DNR Issues White Bass Warning

State officials are warning the public not to consume too much white bass. T. he Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a consumption advisory in Dane County after a recent study found elevated levels of human-made chemicals called PFAS in white bass from Lake Kegonsa. The advisory also applies to white bass caught in Starkweather Creek, Wingra Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lake and the Yahara River.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
WIFR

6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
news8000.com

Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Weigh in on housing affordability in Dane County

You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The state finished calling its witnesses Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing two women in Janesville in 2020. Less money for...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

DNR offers free fishing weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Typically, you need a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp to drop a line. But this weekend, anyone can fish in Wisconsin’s waters without one. Anglers young and old took advantage of the cold day to ice fish. Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekends are held...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local

You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards

Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health looking for volunteer dogs to help patients

You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
DANE COUNTY, WI
The Badger Project

LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.

Experts say that’s an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DOJ offering crisis response training for Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is offering training programs for state schools to prepare for crisis responses. The Wisconsin DOJ Office of School Safety (OSS) is teaching the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Standard Reunification Method (SRM) for a school crisis response. The training teaches procedures that are practical, action based responses that will standardize response and reunification during any situation.
WISCONSIN STATE
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy