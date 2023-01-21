Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
WBUR
'We'll keep going': After a Mega loss, here's the latest on the Allston megaproject
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Sheesh, even when it snows, some ski mountains can’t win. Watch out for ice this morning and make sure to finishing...
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
caughtindot.com
Dorchester’s own Marty Walsh on shortlist to become White House Chief of Staff
NBC10 Boston is reporting that U.S. Labor Secretary, former Boston Mayor and Dorchester native Marty Walsh is on the shortlist to become the next White House chief of staff. Ron Klain, the current chief of staff, is rumored to be leaving his job in the coming weeks. Walsh has recently...
whdh.com
Tufts Medicine to cut several hundred jobs after difficult financial year
BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medicine announced that it is cutting several hundred positions after a difficult financial year. Tufts will eliminate about 170 open positions and 70 primarily administrative positions held by existing team members, according to a statement from the healthcare provider. The company said the decision will not...
WCVB
Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
WCVB
Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'
BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
hot969boston.com
10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces
Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
Construction for nation’s largest commercial offshore wind farm underway, but challenges loom
Offshore wind industry experts say that wind could actually be the answer to minimize our carbon footprint, and here in the U.S., we’re seeing one of the country’s first offshore wind projects come to life off the coast of Massachusetts where the wind will be used as an emissions-free energy source.
hot969boston.com
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!. Well, congratulations! You did it, Boston! You have one of the top 10 Ugliest Buildings in all of the WORLD. That’s quite an accomplishment!. According to Buildworld.com, Boston came in right in...
wgbh.org
Bay State students stunned by college's demise
For decades, Bay State College has welcomed students to classes in a swanky, marble-floored office building in downtown Boston. But only a trickle of students arrived for classes this week, following news that the college could lose its accreditation — and its ability to award degrees — by summer.
Only In Boston
Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
NECN
Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care
Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. Flynt...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
caughtindot.com
Ashmont Grill is closing
The Boston Globe is reporting that after almost 20 years in business, the Ashmont Grill is closing its doors. The last day is expected to be around Valentine’s Day. The Ashmont Grill opened back in 2005 in the Ashmont neighborhood on Dorchester Ave. Known for its classic comfort food, fun cocktails, friendly staff, and kick-ass patio, chef Chris Douglass told the Globe, “We have had a great run, our core team has been together from the start, we’ve all gotten older (especially me), and we are ready for new things.”
universalhub.com
King tide a royal pain along the Neponset
Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
Comments / 1