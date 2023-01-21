ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capeandislands.org

Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives

The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
BOURNE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Tufts Medicine to cut several hundred jobs after difficult financial year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medicine announced that it is cutting several hundred positions after a difficult financial year. Tufts will eliminate about 170 open positions and 70 primarily administrative positions held by existing team members, according to a statement from the healthcare provider. The company said the decision will not...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'

BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces

Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Bay State students stunned by college's demise

For decades, Bay State College has welcomed students to classes in a swanky, marble-floored office building in downtown Boston. But only a trickle of students arrived for classes this week, following news that the college could lose its accreditation — and its ability to award degrees — by summer.
BOSTON, MA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care

Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. Flynt...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
caughtindot.com

Ashmont Grill is closing

The Boston Globe is reporting that after almost 20 years in business, the Ashmont Grill is closing its doors. The last day is expected to be around Valentine’s Day. The Ashmont Grill opened back in 2005 in the Ashmont neighborhood on Dorchester Ave. Known for its classic comfort food, fun cocktails, friendly staff, and kick-ass patio, chef Chris Douglass told the Globe, “We have had a great run, our core team has been together from the start, we’ve all gotten older (especially me), and we are ready for new things.”
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

King tide a royal pain along the Neponset

Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy