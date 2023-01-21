Read full article on original website
Related
judoinside.com
Tenth senior title is looming for Croatian judo Kumric brothers
If you’re looking for a remarkable story of brotherly love, look no further than the Kumric brothers of Croatia. Zlatko and Marko Kumric are two brothers who have dedicated their lives to the sport of judo and have earned international recognition for their talents. This weekend at the Croatian Judo Championships the siblings again won a national judo title.
judoinside.com
Strong Portuguese team at first Judo Grand Prix of 2023
The Judo Grand Prix in Portugal is the first highly anticipated event and will see some of the world’s best judoka competing in the city of Almada. This event will bring together some of the best judoka from around the world, with a particular emphasis on the Portuguese athletes. The first day of the event will be next Friday at 27th of January and will last for three days. Leading the way for the Portuguese judoka will be Catarina Costa and Telma Monteiro at the first day, followed by Barbara Timo as top competitor for Portugal and on the third and last day Rochele Nunes and Jorge Fonseca will compete for the home crowd.
judoinside.com
Lukas Krpalek hopes to get back into Olympic form at U100kg
After winning the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics at U100kg, Lukas Krpalek switched to the +100kg division and competed at his new weight in the 2017 Dusseldorf Grand Prix. He failed to medal there, but in the Antalya Grand Prix, he managed to get gold, defeating the very large Iurri Kravkovetskii (KGZ). It showed that he had what it took to defeat much bigger and heavier opponents.
Wawrinka back in Swiss team to face Germany in Davis Cup
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is back in the Switzerland team for the Davis Cup next week, returning after a seven-year gap from a competition he won playing with Roger Federer in 2014. The 37-year-old Wawrinka has been selected to face Germany in a...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Brazilian soccer star detained in Spain on disgusting charges
Spanish authorities detained Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves on Friday. TMZ Sports reports Alves is “being held on sexual abuse charges.”. Witnesses accuse the 39-year-old Alves of “inappropriately touching a woman under her clothes without her consent in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve, TMZ Sports reported.
Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — There will not be a showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Instead, it will be the players who beat them Sunday — reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko — who face off for a semifinal berth.
BBC
Para Alpine World Championships: Neil Simpson and Rob Poth win gold
Great Britain's Neil Simpson and his guide Rob Poth have won gold in the men's VI Super-G at the Para Alpine World Championships in Espot, Spain. They recorded a time of 56.66 seconds and finished 0.2 seconds ahead of second place, Austria's Johannes Aigner and Matteo Fleischmann. Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli...
qcnews.com
Korda stops; Khachanov into 1st Australian Open semifinal
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For a full set, Karen Khachanov’s Australian Open quarterfinal against Sebastian Korda on Tuesday was as tight as can be. Right up until, that is, Khachanov unleashed a down-the-line backhand to cap a 17-shot point and steal a tiebreaker. Khachanov raised his right index...
Australian Open 2023: Alex de Minaur v Novak Djokovic, and more – live
Rolling report: Keep up to date with all Monday’s action from Melbourne Park with John Brewin
theScore
Korda, son of 1998 Aussie Open champ, squeezes into 1st Slam quarterfinal
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — This was not a smooth ride for Sebastian Korda at the Australian Open on Sunday. An early deficit against a higher-seeded opponent. Some so-so serving. An up-and-down fifth-set tiebreaker filled with mistakes by both players. At the end — the very end — it was...
Comments / 0