The Judo Grand Prix in Portugal is the first highly anticipated event and will see some of the world’s best judoka competing in the city of Almada. This event will bring together some of the best judoka from around the world, with a particular emphasis on the Portuguese athletes. The first day of the event will be next Friday at 27th of January and will last for three days. Leading the way for the Portuguese judoka will be Catarina Costa and Telma Monteiro at the first day, followed by Barbara Timo as top competitor for Portugal and on the third and last day Rochele Nunes and Jorge Fonseca will compete for the home crowd.

1 DAY AGO