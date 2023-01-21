ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winter weather may impact your energy use and your bill

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCgAS_0kMoR3gg00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Heating systems have been working overtime to keep homes and businesses warm this past month. That means higher energy bills may land in your mailbox in the next couple of weeks. Idaho Power can help customers manage their winter energy use, as well as help prevent surprises when winter bills arrive.

When it’s cold outside, like it was in December, heating systems work harder to keep up, even if the thermostat is set at 68 degrees. Other appliances may be working harder, too. If water heaters are in a cold garage, they turn on more often. Lights and electronics may see more use as people spend more time indoors.

To avoid being surprised by winter energy bills over the next few months, and to reduce your winter energy use, try a few of these tips:

  • Sign up for Idaho Power’s My Account to track your energy use, predict what your next bill may be and monitor how weather impacts your use.
  • While you’re in My Account, sign up for alerts to be notified if your monthly bill reaches a set amount, and consider enrolling in Budget Pay. Budget Pay levels out your payments so they are the same each month — eliminating higher bills in the summer and winter months. You can also enroll in bill alert push notifications, Budget Pay and other convenient programs by downloading the new mobile app.
  • Turn down the thermostat at night and when you’re away, or install a smart thermostat to automatically make the adjustments for you. Some homes heated with electricity or a heat pump may even qualify for a $75 smart thermostat incentive.
  • Seal air leaks around windows and doors and install high-efficiency insulation to keep heated air where it should be — inside!
  • Replace old light bulbs with energy-saving LEDs. LEDs use 70–90% less energy than regular bulbs.
  • Dress for the weather, even inside. Wear layers like sweaters, scarves and warm socks before bumping up the thermostat.
  • If you or someone you know needs financial assistance this winter season, Idaho Power can help. Learn more at idahopower.com/energyassistance . Want to find more information about saving energy — and money — all year long? Look through energy efficiency programs and energy-saving tips at idahopower.com/save .

Comments / 3

Related
KOAT 7

ALERT DAY: Strong winds and heavy snow throughout New Mexico

Strong winds, heavy snow and difficult travel conditions have prompted Monday to be a weather alert day. Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, and high wind warnings have been issued for different parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOOL 96.5

8 Things Idahoans Do in the Magic Valley that Feel Offensive but Aren’t

There are things we all do in life that are offensive and will hurt someone's feelings. It can be not agreeing with their religious beliefs, flipping someone a certain finger, calling somebody a certain name, or laughing at the wrong time. While it is impossible to please everyone, these acts are viewed as offensive by most people. There are some acts that we do that feel like we are offending someone, but in reality, it is all in our head, or only a select few will find it offensive. Here are some everyday acts that the people of Idaho do that feel offensive to the one doing it, but aren't to anyone else.
IDAHO STATE
El Paso News

Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast

Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
LAS CRUCES, NM
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho traffic fatalities decreased by 19% in 2022, officials say

IDAHO FALLS — There were fewer fatalities on the road in Idaho last year compared to 2021, and a safety office is hoping to continue to see a decrease. According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, which is part of the Idaho Transportation Department, 219 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads last year. It’s a 19% decrease from 271 deaths in 2021.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho

Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
IDAHO STATE
KOAT 7

Winter storm impacting New Mexico today

A winter storm will be impacting many parts of northern and western New Mexico on Friday. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for many areas. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning is been issued for parts of Colfax and...
COLORADO STATE
Post Register

Here comes the dreaded high pressure

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Weather wise, that was a great storm for Western Idaho. Most areas reported about 3" of snow. Bogus Basin had 5" of snow. With the clearing skies will come cold temperatures tonight. The Treasure Valley will see overnight lows in the teens. This will be followed by some patchy morning fog. Otherwise, Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30's. Another weak front may bring a slight chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, but that's about it.
BOISE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy