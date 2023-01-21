Winter weather may impact your energy use and your bill

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Heating systems have been working overtime to keep homes and businesses warm this past month. That means higher energy bills may land in your mailbox in the next couple of weeks. Idaho Power can help customers manage their winter energy use, as well as help prevent surprises when winter bills arrive.

When it’s cold outside, like it was in December, heating systems work harder to keep up, even if the thermostat is set at 68 degrees. Other appliances may be working harder, too. If water heaters are in a cold garage, they turn on more often. Lights and electronics may see more use as people spend more time indoors.

To avoid being surprised by winter energy bills over the next few months, and to reduce your winter energy use, try a few of these tips: