wccbcharlotte.com

Winter Weather Advisory Across the Mountains, Cool and Breezy for the Piedmont

Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains until 4pm. Clouds clear, breezy Monday across the rest of the region. Wednesday’s cold front brings more rain, limited storm threat. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the mountains with up to 3″ of snow possible. For the highest elevations, near the TN border there could be 3-6″ of snow. Prepare for slippery roads and downed tree limbs as winds could gust 40-50mph. Wind Advisory for the nothern foothills and mountains until 7pm Monday. It will be breezy across the rest of the area as well with winds out of the NW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will clear with temps reaching the low 50s this afternoon. Chilly tonight with temps falling into the 20s. Sunny and quiet for Tuesday with temps reaching the mid 50s.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBTV

Snowy day ahead for the mountains, sun returns elsewhere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 4 p.m. today. It will be windy and cold in the mountains all day long. Snow showers will probably accumulate a slushy inch or so around the population centers, but several inches will pile up in the highest elevations along the TN/NC border.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox8live.com

Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Wind Advisory Issued Ahead Of Strong Winds

A robust storm system tracking through the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring the threat of strong winds to the area. Ahead of this threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. All counties in North Alabama are included along with parts of […]
ALABAMA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Rain, Wintry Mix for the Mountains Sunday

Sunday brings rain to the Piedmont & wintry mix to the higher elevations. Windy start for the mountains and northern foothills with a wind advisory in effect through this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-30s in the mountains with the upper 50s for the Piedmont today. Chillier outlook as calm conditions returns Sunday with lows near or below freezing for the entire region, or near average. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.
NBC 29 News

Little Wintry Mix with Mainly Cold Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to Sunday morning, expect mainly a chilly rain to arrive from the southwest. It will begin as some sleet over central Virginia this morning. There’s a higher chance of sleet and freezing rain/ice for a longer duration over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Watch for slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly rainfall this afternoon into this evening for the lower elevations.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KEVN

Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
WYOMING STATE
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WXII 12

Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
BOONE, NC
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
WCAX

Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
VERMONT STATE
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce any changes to this schedule by 8:00 a.m.

