Read full article on original website
Related
49ers' Arik Armstead explains why he passed up easy safety of Dak Prescott
The "body weight" rule is an affront to defensive linemen everywhere, as well as general laws of physics.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Skip Bayless trashed his Dak Prescott jersey after Cowboys loss to 49ers.
Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff
Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the NFC Championship Game. It has been quite a season for the rookie quarterback. Purdy, who was "Mr. Irrelevant," the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has assumed the role as San Francisco's starter following injuries to Trey ...
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
49ers fans trapped in 'worst traffic jam in Levi's Stadium history'
Before fans could get into Levi's Stadium to watch the 49ers face the Cowboys, they had to deal with a nightmare on the road.
49ers' Levi's Stadium serving burger referencing Brock Purdy's PG-13 nickname
Even Levi's Stadium can't deny "BCB" fever.
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sacramento Kings hilariously use Cowboys logo to rile 49ers fans
"Lots of boos have followed."
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
WHNT-TV
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday. The Cowboys loss on Sunday vs. the 49ers means the team once again fell short in the playoffs. Dallas now hasn’t made an NFC championship game since January 1996, with the Cowboys making 12 playoff appearances since then without advancing to the conference’s title game.
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
49ers' George Kittle explains Brock Purdy's most infamous blunder
Purdy had a bit of egg on his face before becoming the league's most famous rookie quarterback.
Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'
Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities. Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off ...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams
49ers LB Fred Warner had high praise of WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s performance in their Wild Card win over the Seahawks and thinks the receiver does “all the little things” to make him a great teammate. “I think he’s well-quipped,” said Warner, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports....
Look: Brett Maher Video Is Going Viral Ahead Of Cowboys-49ers
The Dallas Cowboys' wild-card victory was a nightmare for kicker Brett Maher. The veteran kicker missed four straight extra points before finally making his fifth attempt. Luckily, the misses didn't cost Dallas as it went on to beat Tampa Bay 31-14. There was speculation Jerry Jones and Co. ...
Cowboys kicker needs 'pep talk' after warmup adventure at 49ers game
Brett Maher might be spending funny money on Sunday.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0