Tulsa Public Schools Holds Enrollment Expo Saturday

Tulsa Public Schools hosted a community-wide event Saturday for families looking to enroll into the district for next school year.

The district invited families out for an all-school Enrollment Expo with hopes that community members will learn more about what TPS has to offer.

Tulsa Public Schools is the largest school district in the state with more than 33 thousand students.

The event gave families a chance to meet with representatives from each school as well as check out job openings.

"We have so many families that do not know about all of the schools in Tulsa Public Schools that they have to choose from. A lot of times you only know about your neighborhood school or a school someone told you about. We want to make sure that parents have a wealth of information so they can make the best pick for their family," Wilson said.

Families also got to learn about various support services and resources TPS has to offer, including Indian Education and Special Education. District partners like Tulsa Responds, Bike Club, and the Tulsa City-County Library were also available for families to connect with.

"This is an effort obviously to get ourselves out to the community. I think we're doing a much better job with letting the community know hey we know you had a rough three years, but we are here still ready to support your child," Dominguez said.

There are 78 schools in the district along with several new programs. Principal Gina Wilson at East Central High School said she was excited to showcase the school's brand-new aviation program.

"Students that come in as a freshman, they're in this aviation program and by the time they graduate, they're going to be ready to take their FAA license. So they'll be licensed mechanics for aviation," Wilson said.

If you were unable to attend this expo, there will be another one on Feb. 4.