Engadget

Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 downloads as part of planned 2025 shutdown

As part of an effort to wind down support of Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft is stopping sales of downloads on January 31st, according to a product page spotted by The Verge. That date "will be the last day this Windows 10 download [and all-important license keys] are offered for sale," according to Microsoft. However, it will continue to support Windows 10 with security updates until it's discontinued for good in October 2025.
Cult of Mac

5 ways Apple ‘Reality Pro’ VR headset will beat Meta’s

New leaked details of the ‘Reality Pro’ VR headset show Apple is learning from mistakes made by makers of rival devices. Most notably, it’s reportedly creating a headset that will offer more realistic avatars, and won’t require the user to hold controllers in their hands. Here...
The Verge

iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security

Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID and appears to bring the company’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud feature to countries outside of the US. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.
knowtechie.com

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 keys after January

Microsoft has announced its plans to shelve Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads on January 31. The company recently updated its product page to show the new cutoff date for purchasing Windows 10 product keys. Customers have until January 31 to purchase a key from the Microsoft Store. But that...
aiexpress.io

The goofy and weird products of CES 2023

I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
Engadget

Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator

Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
ZDNet

Microsoft is shutting down its VR social network AltspaceVR

Microsoft has announced it will sunset AltspaceVR, a virtual reality (VR) social networking startup it acquired in 2017. The AltspaceVR social networking platform will be sunset on March 10. The announcement came days after Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs and changes to its "hardware portfolio". Microsoft acquired the VR company for an undisclosed sum just months after AltspaceVR planned to shut down due to financial difficulties.
The Verge

Monday’s top tech news: the beginning of the end for Windows 10

Microsoft is starting the long process of winding down sales of Windows 10 with the announcement that it plans to stop selling the operating system from its own site on January 31st. The software will likely continue to be available from third-party sellers and come pre-installed on laptops and PCs for a while yet, but it’s a significant step towards phasing out the venerable OS.

