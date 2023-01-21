Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Emotional Over Jane Declaring Kate Family
On a list of every main "NCIS: Hawai'i" character ranked, it's hardly controversial to argue that series lead Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) comes out on top. Tennant's strength not just as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent but as a mother of two kids makes her a plenty engaging character around whom the entire show is effectively built.
Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
Cook was well-known for her roles on screen and stage.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘MVP’ film inspires through bonds between veterans and athletes
A new film from a former NFL football player and Green Beret offers an inspiring look at the connections between athletes and veterans. Nate Boyer, co-founder of Merging Vets and Players, shares accounts of veterans and athletes encouraging one another through the film “MVP.”. The film follows a former...
ComicBook
1923 Fans Get Disappointing Reminder About Yellowstone Spinoff
As fans of 1923 may have noticed, there wasn't a new episode of the Yellowstone prequel this week. There wasn't a new episode of the hit Paramount+ series last week either with fans left on a bit of a cliffhanger from the previous episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" which saw the new threat of Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dutton) begin to make moves against the Duttons in Montana while in Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally finds out about the issues at home and makes the decision to return to the United States with Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), but now, fans are being reminded that while there are major twists coming for the series, there's still a wait to find out what's next for the Dutton family. On Instagram, Paramount+ recently shared a midseason trailer for 1923 teasing some major challenges for the Duttons in the back half of Season 1. You can check it out for yourself below.
Comments / 0