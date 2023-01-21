ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan basketball: Wolverines fall to No. 6 Indiana despite 31 from Leigha Brown, 21 from Laila Phelia

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan women’s basketball team fell to No. 6 Indiana, 92-83, on Monday night at the Crisler Center. The Hoosiers, a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, played like one. Star forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 and grabbed 10 rebounds despite being limited by fouls; Sara Scalia added 19 on 7-for-10 from the floor; five other players reached double-figures for an IU team that scored inside, outside and everywhere in between.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium

The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

New-look top six propels Michigan to 5-4 overtime victory

MINNEAPOLIS — The two-minute intermission before overtime Saturday night had an eerie feeling. It was a grim feeling, a dooming feeling, an ‘it’s going to happen again’ feeling. A feeling, that for the No. 8 Michigan hockey team, was all too familiar. The Wolverines had been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity

Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
abc12.com

Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
CLARKSTON, MI
tourcounsel.com

Twelve Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Novi, Michigan

Twelve Oaks Mall is another of the best shopping centers in Detroit and the largest. It is northwest of Detroit on Interstate 96. It has been open since 1977 and although it has recently seen the closure of two department stores (Sears and Lord & Taylor) there is no mall with more stores in Michigan than this one. There is much to see in Twelve Oaks Mall such as the famous furniture and decoration stores Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn as well as big fashion brands including Coach, sports brand Lululemon as well as H&M, Lucky Brand, Abercrombie & Fitch and Club Monaco.
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy