Green Bay, WI

New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
People

Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss

Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama.  The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO

