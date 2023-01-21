Read full article on original website
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
IGN
Accessibility Settings
On this IGN Forspoken wiki page, we review all the accessibility features available in Forspoken's PC and Console versions. There are five different categories inside the accessibility settings that you can customize to your liking. Below you will find them as well as all the settings they cover:. World Settings.
ComicBook
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
IGN
Valorant and League of Legends Dev Riot Games Hacked, As Studio Confirms Delays in Content Update Releases
Riot Games, the popular video game studio behind hit titles like Valorant and League of Legends, has confirmed that it has been hit with a “social engineering attack.”. The company made its statement through Twitter, where the developers revealed that the systems in their “development environment were compromised.”
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
Microsoft gearing up for huge Xbox games showcase this month – report
In terms of major first-party releases, 2022 was admittedly a poor show for Xbox gamers. However, that all changes this year and it sounds like Microsoft is ready to shout about it. According to a report on Monday, there’ll be a massive Xbox games showcase later this month with a...
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to Have Biggest Budget in CDPR History; Witcher 3 Next Gen Patch for PC in ‘Final Stages’
Cyberpunk 2077 has experienced a fruitful 2022. Ever since the developers introduced fixes for the game and the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, the days have become much brighter for them. Now, the hype for the title is growing even further as CD Projekt Red has announced an upcoming DLC titled Phantom Liberty.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Cost More to Make Than The Witcher 3's DLC
CD Projekt Red allocated more budget to Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion than any previous DLC, meaning it cost more to make than The Witcher 3's hefty Blood and Wine expansion. As reported by Polish outlet Parkiet (and spotted by Eurogamer), CD Projekt Red confirmed Phantom Liberty to have the...
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
ComicBook
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
CNET
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: It's All About RPGs for January
Having an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.
IGN
Starter Guide
Combat: Learn the ins and outs of the battle system when exploring the various Dungeons in The TV World. Status: See what stats do what. Social Qualities: Knowledge is power, and it can help you open new dialogue choices! See what each quality does and how to boost them. Spending...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
IGN
How to Solve Mystic Lock Tile Puzzles
Mystic Lock Chests in Forspoken contain a slider-based puzzle that can range in difficulty and often require quite a bit of patience in order to successfully complete them. Thankfully, if you're having trouble solving these puzzles, our Mystic Lock guide details everything you need to know about solving troublesome puzzles, as well as providing some handy tips and tricks that can make solving them much easier.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
Forspoken: 7 Essential Combat Tips You Need to Know
Forspoken equips players with an impressive arsenal of devastating magic spells and fantastical movement abilities. Which is perfect because you'll need to effectively utilize every tool at your disposal to prevent yourself from becoming a meal for the horrifying creatures of Athia. To help prepare you for your travels through this treacherous world, here are seven spoiler-free combat tips that will help you slay foes with ease in Forspoken.
IGN
Chapter 1 - Awake At Last
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 1 - Awake at Last. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
game-news24.com
Diablo Immortal sets out new class, narrative quests, fishing, and competition for the year 2023
If you invested in Diablo Immortal, that’s not so much that you want to make an appeal to the mobile ARPG, then you’ll probably be glad to know more is exactly what’s coming, with the promise of four major quarterly updates in 2023 that add a lot of things to do according to a roadmap post that was somewhat confusingly posted on Reddit.
