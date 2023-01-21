Read full article on original website
Related
A 335-HP VW ID Buzz GTX Is Coming Because the World Needs More Sport Vans
Aaron Cole / The DriveWith that much oomph and all-wheel drive, the ID Buzz GTX should better align with U.S. buyers' priority of going faster, everywhere.
Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The Tesla Model S stands out as one of the fastest production vehicles and the only electric car with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Porsche Classic Expands Retrofit Infotainment Options For Older 911s, Boxsters, and Cayennes
An expansion of the Porsche Classic Communication Management product range is now available for owners of the sixth-generation 911, first-gen Cayennes, and second-generation Boxster/Cayman models. These retrofitted infotainment systems are Apple CarPlay (beginning with iPhone 5) and Android Auto compatible. Porsche Classic started selling two infotainment systems for vintage models...
VW Might Build an Off-Road Electric SUV Based on New Ford Ranger Pickup
A new report says VW is looking to modify Ford's T6 ladder frame platform for an electric SUV.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
Top Speed
Could Toyota's Delay In Embracing EVs Be A Threat To Its Market Dominance?
Toyota is one of several legacy manufacturers trying to compete with Tesla, but the Japanese automaker has been slow to adapt to the growing demand for EVs. It might be the least successful among brands like Volkswagen, Ford and Hyundai, and Kia. etc. In fact, the Japanese carmaker has been struggling to make a mark in the electric vehicle space and currently only has one fully electric car in its lineup, the bZ4X.
conceptcarz.com
Kia Sportage Hybrid named 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV
First Win for Sportage Hybrid in Competitive Selection Process. Today, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was recognized as the 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV. This win recognizes the first-ever Sportage Hybrid in its first year of production. 'The Sportage Hybrid delivers a combination of refinement, interior room, and efficiency...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect
YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Top Speed
Here’s How Alpine Plans To Become A Porsche Rival
Last year, Renault boss Luca de Meo confirmed a new brand strategy for the Alpine sports car subsidiary. According to this strategy, the brand is to be more closely aligned with Porsche in the future and is aiming to enter international markets. But to compete with the German sports car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen, Alpine needs new models that can live up to the small brand's ambitions for growth. In addition to the already published plans, which include a new sports car to succeed the A110, this means larger models that can compete against established model ranges from Porsche. Now Alpine has confirmed for the first time that the brand is considering developing its two new models together with Lotus and positioning them against Porsche Macan and Cayenne.
VW Design Chief To Be Removed Over Retro Designs, Preference for Sedans: Report
Jozef Kaban is out as design boss but will reportedly stay at the VW Group in a different position.
Top Speed
Why The Ford Maverick Tremor Is A Fantastic Alternative To A Crossover
It is no secret that crossovers and SUVs are now dominating the car market. People love the space, comfort, and safety offered when compared to a normal sedan. However, we believe that a valid alternative is slowly immerging in the automotive world. This is a type of vehicle that can be economical, relatively comfortable, capable, and can even function as a work vehicle. Of course, we are talking about the compact truck and specifically the Ford Maverick. With the addition of the Tremor package, Ford has managed to produce a vehicle that is more versatile and capable than a crossover while remaining economical to run. So, is Ford going to take a huge chunk of sales out of the crossover market?
Top Speed
2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid Review: Exuding A Baby EV6 Persona
The fuel-efficient Kia Niro small station wagon has never captured an audience quite like its corporate cousin the Hyundai Kona has. Still, this complete redesign replete with edgier styling, more interior room, and greater electric range is poised to steal some market share. The 2023 Kia Niro Offers Three Powertrains.
Carscoops
2024 BMW X3 Spied With Curved Display, Minimalist Shifter
The 2024 BMW X3 continues its slow march to production and spy photographers have now gotten a look inside. While the prototype’s cabin is heavily disguised, we can see the model will be equipped with a new Curved Display. There’s no word on specifics at this point, but the X3 likely has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. If that’s the case, it would be a significant step up from the 10.25- and 10.7-inch displays found in the X1.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
Top Speed
Even Jay Leno Approves Of These Two Home-Built, GM And BMW Powered Cars
Jay Leno is certainly no stranger to unusual cars, but the two he features on the latest week's episode on Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel are some unique and artistic expressions of what cars can be. Built by Paul Kalenian, a do-it-yourself, self-taught engineer in his garage, the "LuLu" and the Lu2" are both built from scratch works of art that would be just at home in an art gallery as they would be on the drag strip. Inspired by the legendary Mickey Thompson Harvey Aluminum Special, the LuLu and the Lu2 are meant to be very loose replications of that timeless and historical design.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Power The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Actually Produces
Who doesn't love the sound of a big screaming V-8 combined with the whine of a supercharger? That's what the engineers at Ford banked on when they developed the all new 2023 Ford Raptor R. As if the regular Ford Raptor with its 3.5-Liter V-6 twin turbo Ecoboost engine making 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque weren't enough, the Raptor R version comes with the 5.2-Liter V-8 with a supercharger making a blistering 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque right out of the box. But everyone knows the power the engine makes isn't necessarily what hits the pavement, so how many of those ponies are making their way to the asphalt?
Top Speed
The Corvette Z06 And R35 GT-R Nismo Are No Match For An Insanely Tuned Skyline R34
How does the new Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 stack up against a Nissan GT-R Nismo and a very heavily modified R34 Skyline in a drag race? Well the guys over that Throttle House found out for you in their latest YouTube video. The old saying may state there's no replacement for displacement, but whoever came up with that phrase must have been unfamiliar with turbochargers. You would think the fire breathing monster that is the C8 ZO6 with its 5.8L V-8 would have no rival on a drag strip, but this video shows there is far more at play.
Comments / 0