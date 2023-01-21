Last year, Renault boss Luca de Meo confirmed a new brand strategy for the Alpine sports car subsidiary. According to this strategy, the brand is to be more closely aligned with Porsche in the future and is aiming to enter international markets. But to compete with the German sports car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen, Alpine needs new models that can live up to the small brand's ambitions for growth. In addition to the already published plans, which include a new sports car to succeed the A110, this means larger models that can compete against established model ranges from Porsche. Now Alpine has confirmed for the first time that the brand is considering developing its two new models together with Lotus and positioning them against Porsche Macan and Cayenne.

2 DAYS AGO