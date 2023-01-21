ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox17.com

Police: Two teenage brothers arrested in North Nashville carjacking, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two teenage brothers have been arrested after Metro Police say they carjacked someone in North Nashville and exchanged gunfire with the victim. According to police, the victim was following the pair of juveniles, aged 14 and 15, who reportedly stole a red SUV on Haynes Park Drive. The victim continued to follow the stolen vehicle when she reported that shots were fired at her in which she returned gunfire. The SUV then crashed head-on with a vehicle on King's Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Dangerous felon robbed dollar stores across Nashville 7 times, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say he held up multiple dollar stores in Music City. Terrance Turner, 43, was arrested Sunday night after robbing the Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road. Police say he also robbed several other Dollar Trees and Dollar Generals within the last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jury selection begins Monday in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors will be selected this week in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
WBBJ

Body found in Henderson County on Monday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Teens thought to be connected to several robbery, burglary cases in Nashville arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two armed robberies in one night lead to the arrest of three teenagers, that police say are responsible for a slew of others. Metro Nashville police responded to an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. Friday of an 18-year-old male, on Whispering Hills Drive in the South Nashville area, by four men in a stolen car. The MNPD aviation unit and Tennessee Highway Patrol helped locate the car that took off on Lane Drive in North Nashville where they took into custody the only occupant in the car, a 15-year old.
NASHVILLE, TN

