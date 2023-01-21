NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two armed robberies in one night lead to the arrest of three teenagers, that police say are responsible for a slew of others. Metro Nashville police responded to an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. Friday of an 18-year-old male, on Whispering Hills Drive in the South Nashville area, by four men in a stolen car. The MNPD aviation unit and Tennessee Highway Patrol helped locate the car that took off on Lane Drive in North Nashville where they took into custody the only occupant in the car, a 15-year old.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO