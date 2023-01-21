Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Police: Two teenage brothers arrested in North Nashville carjacking, shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two teenage brothers have been arrested after Metro Police say they carjacked someone in North Nashville and exchanged gunfire with the victim. According to police, the victim was following the pair of juveniles, aged 14 and 15, who reportedly stole a red SUV on Haynes Park Drive. The victim continued to follow the stolen vehicle when she reported that shots were fired at her in which she returned gunfire. The SUV then crashed head-on with a vehicle on King's Lane.
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
fox17.com
Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
fox17.com
License plate readers lead to arrest of man who allegedly shot East Nashville man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A license plate reader led to the arrest the suspect accused of critically injuring an East Nashville man on Saturday. Metro Police report 40-year-old Terrance Vanpelt was arrested Monday afternoon for the shooting of a 22-year-old man in a complex parking lot. Vanpelt allegedly shot...
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
fox17.com
Dangerous felon robbed dollar stores across Nashville 7 times, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say he held up multiple dollar stores in Music City. Terrance Turner, 43, was arrested Sunday night after robbing the Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road. Police say he also robbed several other Dollar Trees and Dollar Generals within the last month.
fox17.com
Jury selection begins Monday in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors will be selected this week in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
Nashville Detectives Working to Identify Armed Burglary Suspects
From Metro Police January 20, 2023: East Precinct detectives are working to identify four burglary suspects, two armed with handguns, who during the early morning hours of January 3 attempted to break into a car dealership at 3220 Gallatin Pike. They cut the chain securing the main gate to enter...
Metro police arrest suspected serial dollar store robber
Metro police say they ended their Sunday night by making their third serial robbery arrest of the weekend.
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
WSMV
Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
fox17.com
Teens thought to be connected to several robbery, burglary cases in Nashville arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two armed robberies in one night lead to the arrest of three teenagers, that police say are responsible for a slew of others. Metro Nashville police responded to an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. Friday of an 18-year-old male, on Whispering Hills Drive in the South Nashville area, by four men in a stolen car. The MNPD aviation unit and Tennessee Highway Patrol helped locate the car that took off on Lane Drive in North Nashville where they took into custody the only occupant in the car, a 15-year old.
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
fox17.com
Trial for Kentucky soldier accused of killing pregnant wife starts this week
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WZTV) — A Fort Campbell soldier charged with assaulting and murdering his wife and her unborn child is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Sergeant First Class 33-year-old Joseph Santiago was arrested and charged in 2021 for the death of his wife, Meghan Santiago. The murder...
fox17.com
Police hope to identify man who stole huge amount of liquor from downtown hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives need help identifying a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of liquor. The individual stole the alcohol from a downtown hotel on Thursday, Metro Police report. The suspect in the attached photos is seen walking through the loading dock and using...
Comments / 1