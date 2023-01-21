ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden misses Sixers shootaround, questionable vs. Kings

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vBsW_0kMoP4dp00
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to finish off their five-game road trip on Saturday with another win over the Sacramento Kings. The Sixers will be looking to not only sweep the season series with the Kings, but they also will be looking to sweep all five games on this trip before coming home.

They might have to go to battle on Saturday night without James Harden. The Beard is already listed as questionable for this matchup due to injury management for his right foot tendon strain and on Saturday morning, he missed shootaround with the team at Golden 1 Center.

Harden is averaging 19.3 points, 11.8 assists, and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the floor over the first four games of the trip thus far. If he can’t go, the Sixers will have to find a way to replace his production out on the floor. One would have to assume that Tyrese Maxey would move back into the starting lineup if he can’t go.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. EST from Sacramento.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy