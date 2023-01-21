James Harden misses Sixers shootaround, questionable vs. Kings

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to finish off their five-game road trip on Saturday with another win over the Sacramento Kings. The Sixers will be looking to not only sweep the season series with the Kings, but they also will be looking to sweep all five games on this trip before coming home.

They might have to go to battle on Saturday night without James Harden. The Beard is already listed as questionable for this matchup due to injury management for his right foot tendon strain and on Saturday morning, he missed shootaround with the team at Golden 1 Center.

Harden is averaging 19.3 points, 11.8 assists, and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the floor over the first four games of the trip thus far. If he can’t go, the Sixers will have to find a way to replace his production out on the floor. One would have to assume that Tyrese Maxey would move back into the starting lineup if he can’t go.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. EST from Sacramento.