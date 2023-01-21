ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Comments / 1

Related
woay.com

Two-Part Storm Brings Rain, Icy Patches Then Snow

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Light rain and patchy freezing drizzle moving through today will create a few slippery spots on neighborhood streets and sidewalks; main thoroughfares will stay wet. If you are heading out and want to check roadway conditions, click here. Below is a timeline as we progress through...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

From rain to strong winds then snow showers, a cold front brings big changes

Thursday starts with a few isolated showers that will build in as the morning continues. Winds are still out of the southwest 10-15mph helping temps push into the 50s and 60s across the region this afternoon. After our cold front passes through the region west to east we’ll see drier conditions for the evening commute but winds will pick up out of the west 15-20mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph. Winds will continue to increase 25-30mph with gusts upwards of 40+mph. Overnight lows drop quickly into the low 30s. Any rainwater left on roads or runoff will free creating slick travel.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Big Weather Transition on the Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New bridge in Spencer, West Virginia, inching into place

UPDATE: (4 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – The Rock Forge Bridge Company says they now expect the new Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge in Spencer to be completed Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says it was not completed today as sceduled because it can only be moved a few feet at a time. Crews say they […]
SPENCER, WV
WOWK 13 News

US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
JULIAN, WV
WVNS

Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County

UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County city demolishes more dilapidated structures

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Two eyesore buildings on Cumberland Road in the City of Bluefield were demolished early on Monday, January 23, 2023. Code Official Alex Ellison said thanks to funding from the state, they’re able to tear down the Old Long John Silver’s restaurant and a dilapidated house, something they’ve tried to do since 2020. […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

House fire reported in Raleigh County

ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Endangered WV Fish to be featured on USPS stamp

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A species-saving project at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs gained national recognition. The Candy Darter is a beautifully colored, endangered fish species native only to the Kanawha and Greenbrier Rivers. To prevent Candy Darters from going extinct, the National Fish Hatchery began spawning them last year […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy