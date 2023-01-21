Thursday starts with a few isolated showers that will build in as the morning continues. Winds are still out of the southwest 10-15mph helping temps push into the 50s and 60s across the region this afternoon. After our cold front passes through the region west to east we’ll see drier conditions for the evening commute but winds will pick up out of the west 15-20mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph. Winds will continue to increase 25-30mph with gusts upwards of 40+mph. Overnight lows drop quickly into the low 30s. Any rainwater left on roads or runoff will free creating slick travel.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO