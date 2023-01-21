Read full article on original website
woay.com
Two-Part Storm Brings Rain, Icy Patches Then Snow
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Light rain and patchy freezing drizzle moving through today will create a few slippery spots on neighborhood streets and sidewalks; main thoroughfares will stay wet. If you are heading out and want to check roadway conditions, click here. Below is a timeline as we progress through...
woay.com
Today Marks Anniversary of Second Coldest State Temperature Ever Recorded
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – The more seasonably cold temperatures (compared to earlier this week) pushing across southern West Virginia this weekend would have been considered a ‘heatwave’ just 38 years ago today. An anomalous dip in the jet stream with an Arctic high invading the northern...
WVNT-TV
From rain to strong winds then snow showers, a cold front brings big changes
Thursday starts with a few isolated showers that will build in as the morning continues. Winds are still out of the southwest 10-15mph helping temps push into the 50s and 60s across the region this afternoon. After our cold front passes through the region west to east we’ll see drier conditions for the evening commute but winds will pick up out of the west 15-20mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph. Winds will continue to increase 25-30mph with gusts upwards of 40+mph. Overnight lows drop quickly into the low 30s. Any rainwater left on roads or runoff will free creating slick travel.
woay.com
Big Weather Transition on the Horizon
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
New bridge in Spencer, West Virginia, inching into place
UPDATE: (4 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – The Rock Forge Bridge Company says they now expect the new Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge in Spencer to be completed Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says it was not completed today as sceduled because it can only be moved a few feet at a time. Crews say they […]
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County
UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation seeks bids on Clear Creek Rails to Trails
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation board members have opened bids to contractors on Phase One of the Clear Fork Rails to Trails Project. Once completed, the project will add 15 miles to the state’s Rails to Trails program. Phase One is the first five miles of the trail, which runs through […]
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
Mercer County city demolishes more dilapidated structures
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Two eyesore buildings on Cumberland Road in the City of Bluefield were demolished early on Monday, January 23, 2023. Code Official Alex Ellison said thanks to funding from the state, they’re able to tear down the Old Long John Silver’s restaurant and a dilapidated house, something they’ve tried to do since 2020. […]
House fire reported in Raleigh County
ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
‘Now is the time to adopt’: Life-saving West Virginia shelter completely full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full. The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room. The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
Endangered WV Fish to be featured on USPS stamp
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A species-saving project at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs gained national recognition. The Candy Darter is a beautifully colored, endangered fish species native only to the Kanawha and Greenbrier Rivers. To prevent Candy Darters from going extinct, the National Fish Hatchery began spawning them last year […]
