Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Kings for injury recovery

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As the Philadelphia 76ers look to finish up their five-game road trip with another win, they might have to battle the Sacramento Kings on Saturday without their two star leaders.

While James Harden missed shootaround on Saturday morning and is listed as questionable due to injury management for his right foot tendon strain, Joel Embiid is now listed as questionable as well due to left foot injury recovery.

Embiid recently missed three games due to the injury and while he has been dominant since his return, it might be wise to give him some rest. With that being said, he has averaged 34.4 points on 56.1% shooting since returning from the injury and has led Philadelphia to a 4-0 road trip thus far.

The Sixers have proven to be a tough team to beat even while short-handed so if Harden and Embiid can’t go on Saturday, they have shown that they can always find a way to get it done.

Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center is set for 10 p.m. EST.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

