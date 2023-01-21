ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tawaski 'TJ' Abrams says FSU is 'at the top' after multi-day Junior Day visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams made his way to Florida State on Friday. It was the beginning of a two-day Junior Day visit that lasted into Saturday for him and for his mother. Abrams said the primary reason for this visit, beyond his interest in the Seminoles, was to get his mother on campus as she hadn't been up with him on prior visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sportingalert.com

Rivals Miami, Florida State heading in opposite directions

Longtime rivals Miami and Florida State face each other on Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla., as each team reaches the midway point of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. Each team is trending a bit in opposite directions. The 17th-ranked Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) are likely to drop in the rankings...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats Basketball Earns Top 25 State Ranking After Win Against Cairo

The Bainbridge High School boys basketball team is soaring up the rankings as they have entered the ITG Next Georgia Basketball rankings, coming in at number 25 in the entire state of Georgia. After a nail-biting 53-49 victory against the rival Cairo Syrupmakers, the Bearcats moved to an impressive 19-1 record after 20 games.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
fsunews.com

New NPHC Park at FSU

The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe

Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok

Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersasc.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YAHOO!

Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 20-22, 2023

Oma McCrae, 48, Tampa, Florida: Trafficking in illegal substance, trafficking in para-fluorofentanyl: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rudy Caretto, 22, Panama City, Florida: Resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Lewis, 39 Marianna, Florida: Resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Gomez-Perdomo, 50, Cottondale, Florida: Driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobbi Joe Edwards said he has never witnessed a storm like the one that went though his Miller Road home in Wakulla County early Sunday afternoon. ”I told my family we’re going to go lay down in the hallway,” he said. “So all of us...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy