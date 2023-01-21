Read full article on original website
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
South Georgia 2026 edge defender checks out FSU on Saturday, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central freshman edge defender Cam Brooks made his way to Florida State on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defender left with an offer from the Seminoles. Brooks shared with Noles247.com after his visit that the offer was extended by head coach Mike Norvell. "They were...
Former Florida A&M football stand-out officially introduced at Albany State
A Rattler turned a Golden Ram. Former Florida A&M quarterback Quinn Gray was officially introduced as the head football coach at Albany State.
Florida State Takes Down Pittsburgh on the Road, 71-64
Another nice win on the road for Leonard Hamilton and his crew.
Tawaski 'TJ' Abrams says FSU is 'at the top' after multi-day Junior Day visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams made his way to Florida State on Friday. It was the beginning of a two-day Junior Day visit that lasted into Saturday for him and for his mother. Abrams said the primary reason for this visit, beyond his interest in the Seminoles, was to get his mother on campus as she hadn't been up with him on prior visits.
sportingalert.com
Rivals Miami, Florida State heading in opposite directions
Longtime rivals Miami and Florida State face each other on Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla., as each team reaches the midway point of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. Each team is trending a bit in opposite directions. The 17th-ranked Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) are likely to drop in the rankings...
Nation's top tight end Landen Thomas talks FSU after surprise visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State managed to get Landen Thomas, the country's No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. This was a bit of a surprise visit from the Georgia pledge. Thomas is from Colquitt County High, a traditional power in southern Georgia located...
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: How to watch Florida State Women’s Basketball, Softball, Men’s Basketball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: How to watch FSU Women’s Basketball, Directors Cup, Soccer, and other sports news. As the winter sports continue going forward and with the softball and baseball...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats Basketball Earns Top 25 State Ranking After Win Against Cairo
The Bainbridge High School boys basketball team is soaring up the rankings as they have entered the ITG Next Georgia Basketball rankings, coming in at number 25 in the entire state of Georgia. After a nail-biting 53-49 victory against the rival Cairo Syrupmakers, the Bearcats moved to an impressive 19-1 record after 20 games.
fsunews.com
New NPHC Park at FSU
The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
thefamuanonline.com
New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe
Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration
Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990.
WCTV
FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok
Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
beckersasc.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Death Warrant In 1990 Mall Parking Lot Stabbing Murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant and scheduled a Feb. 23 execution of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, according to documents filed at the Florida Supreme Court.
fsunews.com
Leon High School student arrested after a weapon was found on campus
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody at the Tallahassee Juvenile Assessment Center on Jan. 11 after a gun was found on Leon High School’s campus. He is currently being charged with possession of a firearm on the school campus, possession of a concealed weapon and grand theft of a firearm.
YAHOO!
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 20-22, 2023
Oma McCrae, 48, Tampa, Florida: Trafficking in illegal substance, trafficking in para-fluorofentanyl: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rudy Caretto, 22, Panama City, Florida: Resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Lewis, 39 Marianna, Florida: Resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Gomez-Perdomo, 50, Cottondale, Florida: Driving...
WCTV
Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobbi Joe Edwards said he has never witnessed a storm like the one that went though his Miller Road home in Wakulla County early Sunday afternoon. ”I told my family we’re going to go lay down in the hallway,” he said. “So all of us...
