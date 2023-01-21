TALLAHASSEE -- Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams made his way to Florida State on Friday. It was the beginning of a two-day Junior Day visit that lasted into Saturday for him and for his mother. Abrams said the primary reason for this visit, beyond his interest in the Seminoles, was to get his mother on campus as she hadn't been up with him on prior visits.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO