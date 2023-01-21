Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Patchy blowing snow is expected. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Owens Valley. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, McDowell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 04:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Please report ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The northern mountains and adjacent high elevations of the North Carolina foothills. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as sleet or wet snow and will quickly transition to rain and freezing rain. By noon today, the precipitation should be all rain. After low pressure passes later today, winds will shift around to northwest and colder air will move in late tonight. Precipitation will change to snow across the mountains from midnight tonight through daybreak Monday, with more snow possible mainly near the Tennessee border through Monday afternoon. A light accumulation of snow is likely, perhaps a few inches at elevations above 3500 feet along the Tennessee border, before the snow ends late Monday afternoon. Further developments will determine if another Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for all or part of the mountains.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:18:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 14:55:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON Wind chills are not as severe.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 22:31:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-24 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Visibility may be reduced below 1/2 mile at times. This includes U.S. 60. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 22:31:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: South Central Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging between 6 and 10 inches. Locally heavier amounts up to 16 inches around the Capitan Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Visibility may be reduced below 1/2 mile at times. This includes U.S. 70. Tire chains may be necessary if traveling through mountain passes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon to 9 PM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 13:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...North and west of the Kansas Turnpike. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dallam, Hansford, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Sherman WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle and the northern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Midnight CST Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; West Cameron HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon to 9 PM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 19:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Wind speeds have fallen below advisory levels, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Montour, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...|The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:18:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and wind chill to 45 below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
