Effective: 2023-01-22 04:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Please report ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The northern mountains and adjacent high elevations of the North Carolina foothills. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as sleet or wet snow and will quickly transition to rain and freezing rain. By noon today, the precipitation should be all rain. After low pressure passes later today, winds will shift around to northwest and colder air will move in late tonight. Precipitation will change to snow across the mountains from midnight tonight through daybreak Monday, with more snow possible mainly near the Tennessee border through Monday afternoon. A light accumulation of snow is likely, perhaps a few inches at elevations above 3500 feet along the Tennessee border, before the snow ends late Monday afternoon. Further developments will determine if another Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for all or part of the mountains.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO