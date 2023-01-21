Boston University defeats Loyola (MD) 66-53

BOSTON (AP) — Walter Whyte scored 15 points as Boston University beat Loyola (MD) 66-53 on Saturday.

Whyte was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (10-11, 3-5 Patriot League). Ethan Brittain-Watts was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jonas Harper shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Kenny Jones led the Greyhounds (7-14, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Loyola also got seven points from Golden Dike.

The game was close going into the half, as Boston University held a two-point lead, 30-28. Caelan Jones paced his team in scoring through the first half with six points. Boston University took the lead for what would be the final time on Harper’s 3-pointer with 17:59 left in the game. His team would outscore Loyola by 11 points in the final half.

Boston University plays Monday against Colgate at home, and Loyola visits Lafayette on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.