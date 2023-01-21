ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bishop scores 27, George Washington tops Dayton 76-69

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop’s 27 points helped George Washington defeat Dayton 76-69 on Saturday.

Bishop also contributed seven assists for the Colonials (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams added 18 points while shooting 3 for 9 and 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds. Maximus Edwards added 15 points.

The Flyers (13-7, 5-2) were led by Toumani Camara, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Daron Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton. Malachi Smith also recorded 12 points.

George Washington took the lead with 17:27 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-22 at halftime, with Edwards racking up 13 points. Bishop scored 18 points in the second half to help lead George Washington to a seven-point victory.

Both teams next play Wednesday. George Washington hosts Saint Joseph’s while Dayton visits Rhode Island.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-prosecutor's defense team can't quit now, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE (AP) — After attorneys for Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby asked to stop representing her in an ongoing perjury and mortgage fraud case, federal prosecutors filed a motion Saturday opposing the request. They said the judge should require five of Mosby’s six defense attorneys remain on the case, which is slated for trial March 27 in Baltimore, because a mass exodus would likely delay the proceedings even further. The trial date has already been pushed back multiple times. Mosby’s entire defense team tried to quit last week after a series of recent rulings created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden. U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby ruled last week that Bolden violated several court rules in recent months, including when he used profanity on the courthouse steps, disclosed confidential juror responses and filed a motion without a Maryland law license.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy