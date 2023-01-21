Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Star Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling (SPOILERS)
A former NXT star has made their surprise debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the promotion’s latest set of tapings, tangling with a former champion. IMPACT Wrestling recently taped shows that will air in the lead-up to its No Surrender event to be held on the 24th of February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestlinginc.com
Santino Marella Comments On How Daughter Is Progressing At WWE PC
Santino Marella made an indelible mark on WWE during his run with the company due to his knack for humor and ability to put on decent matches inside the ring. And though Marella's full-time run in WWE ended in 2016, another member of his family is now carrying on the family's legacy. Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is currently assigned to WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." Unfortunately, Grace suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee in early October and has been out of action since.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
wrestlinginc.com
Jazz Pushed To Win WWE Women's Tag Titles With This Attitude Era Star
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was established in December 2018 amid WWE's game-changing women's revolution. Notably, it was the first time the company's female division had a tag team title following the discontinuation of the original Women's Tag Team Championship in 1989. Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz, who debuted for the Stamford-based company in 2001, recently discussed whether she would have had any desire to compete in a tag team during her tenure with the promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
New Bloodline Segment Announced For 'Raw Is XXX'
It appears that the original Bloodline segment that was announced for "Raw Is XXX" has changed. PWInwider exclusively reported this afternoon that the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony that was going to include WWE Hall Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), Samula "Samu" Anoa'i, and Rikishi has been dropped. The original...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On AJ Styles Being Considered For Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom has come and gone, but the show featured some big moments. Former WWE star Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut under her new name Mercedes Mone, and current WWE star Karl Anderson competed at the event where he dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga. Fightful...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Gives Thoughts On Cody Rhodes Being Announced For Royal Rumble In Advance
Last week on "WWE Raw" it was revealed that Cody Rhodes is making his official return to the ring during the upcoming Royal Rumble match this weekend. Even though it was reported that the "American Nightmare" is yet to be officially cleared, the decision to pre-announce his return has divided people, but former WWE official Jimmy Korderas insisted it is a "good move" during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter.
PWMania
NJPW New Japan Strong (Nemesis Episode 3) Results – January 21, 2023
NJPW New Japan Strong (Nemesis Episode 3) Results – January 21, 2023. Royce Isaacs & Guillermo Rosas starts this match off then Isaacs catches a leapfrog attempt before Rosas escaped a suplex. A chop to the thigh stings Isaacs ahead of a suplex for a one count before Cody Chhun tags in and had Isaacs tripped into his knee for a two count.
wrestlinginc.com
Several AEW Stars Featured In 'WWE Raw Is XXX' Promo
Ever since Triple H became the Chief Content Officer for WWE, there has been a change of heart when it comes to the company's stance on other wrestling promotions around the world. For instance, the announcers have alluded to The OC's time in Japan and Shinsuke Nakamura recently faced The Great Muta in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. But apparently, this acknowledgment of rival promotions also extends to current top stars that have a history with WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential Plans For The Undertaker's Role At Raw XXX
Tonight will be a festive evening for WWE's red brand as "WWE Raw" celebrates 30 years on the air. Several legends are scheduled to appear on the show, including one of the most iconic performers in WWE history: The Undertaker. 'Taker will make his first appearance on WWE television since his Hall of Fame induction ceremony last April to partake in tonight's milestone event. According to a new report from Fightful, he could be involved in the current storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss. This hasn't been confirmed quite yet, but the creative team did brainstorm how that situation could unfold.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (1/23): 30th Anniversary Celebrations, Sami Zayn Faces The Tribal Court, More
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" — advertised as "Raw is XXX" — will be celebrated tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A plethora of WWE Legends, including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Hulk Hogan, will be in the house to add some nostalgia. Despite the...
wrestlinginc.com
The New Day Share NXT Tag Titles With A Familiar Face
The New Day has done just about everything there is to do in WWE. Individually, Kofi Kingston and Big E are former WWE Champions, while Xavier Woods is a former King of the Ring winner. As a team, they are currently enjoying their 12th reign with Tag Team Championship gold, having recently won the "NXT" iterations of the titles at "NXT" Deadline in December. Of course, Big E was absent from the event, as he's been out recovering from a broken neck which he suffered on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" last April.
wrestlinginc.com
Jazz Reveals Her Female Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore
As a groundbreaking veteran of many promotions over the years, it would come as no great surprise to see any of today's female wrestlers list Jazz on their own wrestling Mount Rushmore. During a recent K&S WrestleFest livestream, however, it was Jazz who shared her own top-four selection, citing four of the most important figures in women's wrestling.
411mania.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 Results 1.21.23: Tetsuya Naito Faces Kenoh
– Results are now available for today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2. Today’s event featured crossover matchups between NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, with LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito facing Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event. The event was held at the Yokohama Arena and had an...
Wrestle Zone
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announces First-Ever All Star Junior Festival
NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi will produce a junior heavyweight “festival” that will feature talent from over 20 promotions throughout Japan. CMLL will also participate. The event will emanate from Korakuen Hall, and it will air on March 1 on NJPW World. The announcement, courtesy of NJPW’s official website,...
