ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Former All-Star third baseman Sal Bando dies at 78

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7JpY_0kMoNtLf00
1 of 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78.

According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.

“Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons Sal Jr., Sonny and Stef, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man,” the family said in the statement.

Bando hit .254 with 242 homers and 1,039 RBIs in 16 seasons with the Athletics and Brewers. The four-time All-Star, who also starred for Arizona State in college, won three straight titles with the A’s from 1972-74.

Bando spent his last five seasons with Milwaukee, playing on the franchise’s first winning team in 1978 and its first postseason team in 1981.

The Cleveland native joined the Brewers’ front office after his playing career. He served as the team’s sixth general manager from October 1991 to August 1999.

“Sal impacted the organization proudly for many years as both a player and as an executive. His addition to the team in 1977 helped establish the first great era of Brewers baseball,” said Rick Schlesinger, the president of business operations for Milwaukee. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal’s loved ones.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 28

Robert Craig
2d ago

Rest in Heavenly Peace Brother My Condolences to His Family Praying Peace be Still 🙏🏾

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

3-Time World Series Champion Dead At 78

 The baseball world lost a beloved figure on Saturday when a longtime player passed away. Sal Bando, a third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers passed away this week, according to a statement from the Brewers. He was 78 years old. "The Brewers mourn the passing of former ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved Reporter

A beloved sportswriter tragically passed away at the age of 61 this week. Gwen Knapp, who was "well known in the San Francisco area for focusing on subjects like racism, sexism and drugs, in columns that sometimes angered sports stars," died following a battle with cancer.  The former New York ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Shootout at Oakland gas station kills 1, wounds 8 people

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said. Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and learned there had been a shooting between several people, a police statement said. The officers found shell casings at the Valero gas station but no victims. However, dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. One person died at a hospital and the others were listed in stable condition, police said.
OAKLAND, CA
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
KTVU FOX 2

2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home

The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy