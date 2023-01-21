ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw

 2 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday.

But Eddie Howe’s team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The result moved Newcastle level with United on points, having played a game more.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope kept his ninth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

Despite the visitors in London dominating the chances, Pope had to produce a crucial save to deny substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta what would have been a winner in the second half.

At the other end, Vicente Guaita was called into action to save from Alexander Isak and Fabian Schar.

It is the second time this week Palace has halted the momentum of one of the leading clubs after holding Manchester United to 1-1 on Wednesday.

Despite another positive result for Palace, the evening was marred when Wilfried Zaha, making his 450th start, pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 65th minute.

