ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Harris scores 33 as South Florida defeats UCF 85-72

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Harris’ 33 points led South Florida past UCF 85-72 on Saturday.

Harris added six rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls (9-11, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Sam Hines Jr. scored 11 points while going 5 of 7 from the field. Selton Miguel added 10 points.

CJ Kelly led the Knights (13-6, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Ithiel Horton added 15 points for UCF and Brandon Suggs had 13 points.

South Florida led UCF 38-33 at the half, with Harris (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Harris scored 20 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Wednesday. South Florida visits Temple while UCF hosts Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jimez Hamilton Commits To UCF As A Preferred Walk-On

ORLANDO, FL- UCF have officially landed 3 Star preferred walk on defensive backs in back to back recruiting cycles with Jimez Hamilton announcing his commitment to UCF yesterday. Hamilton joins the likes of Terrell Jackson who enrolled with the Knights as a preferred walk on last season. Graded as the number 130 cornerback in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, Jackson ranks higher than multiple commits to ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 schools. At one point he held offers from both Ole Miss and Tulane, which is a testament to his talent and skillset.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Casting underway for new game show set to film in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Applications are open to be a contestant on a new Very Local TV show coming to Orlando and West Palm Beach. The show is a trivia game called "Wait, What Happened?" and will be filming in February. If...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Jollibee’s Orlando Grand Opening Drew Thousands to Two-Lane Drive-Thru

Jollibee celebrated the grand opening of its first location in Orlando, Florida last week. The highly anticipated opening day attracted thousands of excited customers who wanted to be among the city’s first to get their hands on Jollibee’s Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie dessert.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL
Carscoops

Circuit Florida Promises Luxury Condos With Your Very Own Private Club Racetrack

Before the end of the year, the team at Circuit Florida, the newest membership-based luxury motorsports club & resort in the state that’s located between the metropolitan cities of Tampa and Orlando, expects to open its all-new 1.7-mile race track to members. It’s the first private club raceway with residential condos in the state. Of course, to get in you’ll have to start by paying the $80,000 membership fee.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy