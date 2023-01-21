Jaguars, Chiefs both healthy for divisional-round matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Jamal Agnew, both of whom were questionable for the playoff game in Kansas City, are active against the Chiefs on Saturday after they were limited in practice this week.

The Jaguars are missing Kendric Brown, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but are otherwise healthy after advancing to the divisional round with a 31-30 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Jacksonville also listed defensive end Jeremiah Ledbetter and a trio of rookies — linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and cornerbacks Montaric Brown and Gregory Junior — as inactive for the rematch of a November loss in Kansas City.

The Chiefs, who secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, are missing only wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who had been ruled out because of trouble coming back from an abdominal injury that occurred in early November.

Also inactive for Kansas City are quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, wide receiver Marcus Kemp, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and center Austin Reiter.

