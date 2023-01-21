ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Olofsson, Krebs each score 2 as Sabres surge past Ducks 6-3

By JOE YERDON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ezNc_0kMoNmPo00
1 of 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games.

“I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofsson said. “And then I had a small dip and I feel like these last 10 games we’ve been really clicking as a line, too, with (Casey Mittelstadt) and (Tyson) Jost.”

Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo.

Trevor Zegras had two goals and Simon Benoit also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson made 33 saves for Anaheim, which is 1-5-1 in its past seven games.

“Just mental mistakes. It’s a game that we’re totally in, we battle back,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “We’re a team, an obviously rebuilding team, that we have to play a perfect game to be in the game, that’s just the way it is where we’re at as an organization. Those mental mistakes can’t happen.”

NHL

Cozens opened the scoring at 9:53 of the first when he faked out Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg and put a shot over Gibson’s shoulder.

“When you compete and work and have the talent and skill that he has, you just keep getting better,” Sabres coach Don Granato said.

Skinner made it 2-0 at 17:39 with a snapshot past Gibson on the power play for his 19th goal of the season.

Zegras tied the game with goals at 4:47 and 8:14 of the second period.

“His play is greatly improving always,” Eakins said. “He’s obviously an offensive threat all the time, he’s gotten much better defensively and managing the puck, and his growth continues.”

Krebs’ first of the game gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead at 10:49 when he put a rebound of a wraparound attempt by Rasmus Dahlin past a sprawling Gibson. His second at 13:40 of the third provided the final score.

“I don’t think any of us have seen him rip a puck the way he scored that second goal tonight,” Granato said. “You don’t shoot that if you don’t believe you can score from there.”

Benoit made it 3-3 at 15:29 when he sent a turnaround shot towards the net and past Luukkonen.

“We can’t dwell on it. We have to learn from it and then the next game is another game,” Benoit said. “We have to keep working and try to finish the road trip over .500.”

HIGH-SCORING SABRES

Tage Thompson and Dahlin have at least 50 points this season. Entering Saturday, The Edmonton Oilers (four) and Toronto Maple Leafs (three) are the only teams with more players who have done so.

Ducks: Visit Arizona on Tuesday for the fifth game of a six-game road trip.

Sabres: Visit Dallas on Monday to begin a four-game road trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night

The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Sabres rookie Power scores in overtime in 3-2 win over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie defenseman Owen Power scored his first goal of the season 56 seconds into overtime and 41-year-old Craig Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in his 700th career NHL appearance as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, who have won three consecutive games. Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Sabres moved within three points of the East’s second wild-card position. Power was eight days old when Anderson made his NHL debut on Nov. 30, 2002 with the Chicago Blackhawks. “You just keep chugging along,” said Anderson, who made multiple point-blank saves during the first 10 minutes when Dallas took a 1-0 lead and outshot Buffalo 10-0. “Whatever the milestone might be, the milestone is. The love of the game is for real. It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long.”
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Dube scores in OT, Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Nylander helps Maple Leafs beat slumping Islanders 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored and Justin Holl had two assists for Toronto, which is 3-0-1 in its last four and 6-2-1 in its last nine. Ilya Samsonov had 31 saves.
ELMONT, NY
The Longmont Leader

MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Ullmark gets 25th win, Bruins beat Sharks 4-0

BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night. David Pastrnak had his team-leading 36th goal, Nick Foligno also scored and Brad Marchand had two assists to...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Hurricanes visit the Stars after Aho’s hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars after Sebastian Aho recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win over the New York Islanders. Dallas has a 13-5-4 record at...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Buffalo visits St. Louis after shootout win

Buffalo Sabres (23-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-21-3, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -138, Sabres +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime. St....
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Florida visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -150, Panthers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet in Eastern Conference action. Pittsburgh has a 23-15-8 record overall and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime on the power-play and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season. Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy