Sal Bando, the captain of the Athletics’ dynasty that won back-to-back-to-back World Series championships in the 1970s, died on Friday night after a battle with cancer. He was 78. The former third baseman was a four-time All-Star who also played with the Brewers and Royals before serving as Milwaukee’s general manager from 1991-1999. “It is with a heavy heart, the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of its beloved husband and father, Sal, who last night lost his battle with cancer that began over five years ago,” the Bando family said in a statement on Saturday. “Sandy, Sal’s wife of...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO