3-Time World Series Champion Dead At 78
The baseball world lost a beloved figure on Saturday when a longtime player passed away. Sal Bando, a third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers passed away this week, according to a statement from the Brewers. He was 78 years old. "The Brewers mourn the passing of former ...
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sal Bando, former Brewers general manager, player dies from cancer
A former Milwaukee Brewers general manager and player passed away Friday night, the team announced Saturday.
Dodgers News: LA Signs Former Athletics RHP to Minor League Deal
After putting up promising numbers in Oakland, Tyler Cyr can provide LA some depth.
Angels owner Arte Moreno takes franchise off market, won't sell team in 2023
Five months after owner Arte Moreno declared "now is the time," the Los Angeles Angels announced on Monday that the franchise is in fact not for sale. The Angels released a statement on behalf of the Moreno family announcing the decision:. "During this process, it became clear that we have...
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champ with A’s dynasty, dead at 78
Sal Bando, the captain of the Athletics’ dynasty that won back-to-back-to-back World Series championships in the 1970s, died on Friday night after a battle with cancer. He was 78. The former third baseman was a four-time All-Star who also played with the Brewers and Royals before serving as Milwaukee’s general manager from 1991-1999. “It is with a heavy heart, the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of its beloved husband and father, Sal, who last night lost his battle with cancer that began over five years ago,” the Bando family said in a statement on Saturday. “Sandy, Sal’s wife of...
Baseball-'Unfinished business': Los Angeles Angels owner no longer selling team
LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday said he was no longer interested in selling the team he has owned for 20 years after announcing in August that he was looking for buyers.
Angels News: MLB Commissioner Issues Statement on Arte Moreno, Status of Team Sale
He didn't seem to be as surprised as the rest of us.
