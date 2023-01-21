Read full article on original website
johnny
2d ago
Joey snookered the gullible and mentally challenged to believe his pandering promise of student loan forgiveness was constitutional in order to garnish their vote. Priceless!!!!
Reply
84
riders on the storm
2d ago
the clueless youth that believed him were spoon fed "social studies" liberal crap. education used to have a civics class that explained how our government works (should), I believe the liberals kicked that out in the seventies?
Reply
40
Roger Enseleit
2d ago
Worst part? Only Congress can okay spending like this! Biden must think he's the king of the world. He's an emperor wearing no clothes!
Reply
11
