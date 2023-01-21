Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Caps styles on Astralis with out-of-pocket AP Zac mid pick to close out G2’s perfect first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
G2 mid laner Caps was feeling himself in today’s LEC game against Astralis, in which he picked an unorthodox Zac in the mid lane to lead G2 to victory in an absolute romp. While Caps is no stranger to bizarre picks (this is also the player who’s picked—and won—with champions like Draven and Kayn in the mid lane), Zac is a first-timer for the now-seventh-year pro.
dotesports.com
These are all of the LEC players that can win Rookie of the Split for the 2023 LEC Winter Split
There might be snow on the floor in Berlin, but the action is only heating up on the Summoner’s Rift for the 2023 LEC Winter Split. Some of the best European players are taking the stage as the league debuts a new format for the new year, including three splits and a new postseason format.
dotesports.com
Why is the Waterwalking rune banned in professional League play?
On the first day of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Team Vitality’s superstar mid laner Perkz picked the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his game against Fnatic. A day later, the team was given a fine and warning by Riot Games and the league because the champion is not allowed to equip this rune on-stage at the moment.
dotesports.com
LEC 2023 Season Finals location revealed
The 2023 LEC Season Finals is heading to the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier, as announced during the first day of the regional Winter Split. Last year, the end of the League of Legends competitive season for the region culminated in Malmö, Sweden, where thousands of fans from all over Europe assembled to see the top three teams battle for the title of LEC champions. This year, all roads will lead to Montpellier, situated in the Occitanie region on the southern coast of France.
dotesports.com
G2’s new faces, familiar friends roll past Excel in opening game of LEC Winter Split
In the first game of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, two league favorites in Excel and G2 Esports squared off, with G2’s new-look roster taking the game over the heavily-hyped Excel squad in just over 30 minutes. Today’s game served as a landmark for the G2 organization, as it...
dotesports.com
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
dotesports.com
Best bottom lane partners for support Jhin in League of Legends
Since the start of this year’s new competitive League of Legends circuit, fans and players alike have watched an unlikely champion rise to popularity in a completely different role. Runeterra’s favorite four fanatic Jhin has become a niche support pick for pros around the world, from G2 Esports’ support...
dotesports.com
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart
League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
dotesports.com
What’s next for VALORANT players from The Nation after disbanding?
One of the most watched rosters competing in the NA VALORANT Challengers League qualifiers was The Nation, a star-studded makeshift lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the scene and one that was stacked with talent. In both the open qualifier and “Last Chance” qualifier, The Nation came so...
dotesports.com
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup: Standings, format, and updates
A total of 164 North American Teamfight Tactics players qualified to compete at the first Set Eight tournament, the Defender Cup, with four earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the North American Cup season during Set Seven, the TFT Set Eight Defender Cup...
dotesports.com
Team Vitality fined after Perkz equips banned champion-rune combination against Fnatic in LEC Winter Split
It’s only been a day since the 2023 LEC Winter Split began, but there’s already been a fine dished out by the league. LoL Esports EMEA director Maximilian Peter Schmidt announced that Team Vitality will be getting fined after superstar mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković equipped the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his opening match against Fnatic this past Saturday.
dotesports.com
LEC commissioner explains reasoning behind plentiful delays in first week of 2023 Winter Split
Though fans anxiously anticipated the return of professional EMEA League of Legends with the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split this past weekend, nearly every game played in week one experienced some sort of delay or pause. This made it so that five-hour game days turned into upwards of eight hours, not only making the viewing experience difficult but forcing players to endure longer hours than anticipated.
dotesports.com
VCT team skins are reportedly coming but may not be what fans expect
VALORANT Champions Tour partnered teams will be receiving weapon skins but they’ll most likely be variant based, according to well-known data miner ValorLeaks. ValorLeaks claims that partnered team skins are in fact coming. There was talk of team skins back when the league was first revealed by Riot Games last year. Since then, there has been no official confirmation from Riot but leaks suggest they are going to be included. Other major esports like Call of Duty, Halo, and Overwatch all include team-based skins for the orgs or franchises that are signed as the “main” or “partnered” teams for the respective titles.
dotesports.com
2 League champions have a 100 percent presence in 2023 LCK Spring Split
After the first week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where 24 games in total were played, two League of Legends champions boast a 100 percent pick and ban rate. These two champions are Maokai and Ryze. The former has been picked 10 times so far, with the latter being chosen for the Rift only four times, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. As expected, Maokai has been making a presence in the jungle, while Ryze has been chosen by mid laners so far in the season.
dotesports.com
Fnatic, Rekkles problems deepen after G2 hand their LEC arch-rivals lopsided loss
After a shellacking at the hands of G2 Esports, superstar LEC marksman Rekkles has yet to record a victory with Fnatic during the 2023 Winter Split. The team has one more chance to land in the winner’s circle tomorrow when they face off against MAD Lions. From the opening...
dotesports.com
QTCinderella takes her talents to LCS broadcast for guest appearance
One of the most renowned content creators on Twitch is coming to one of the premier esports leagues in the world this weekend. QTCinderella is making an appearance this Thursday as a special guest for week one of the 2023 LCS Spring Split. QT isn’t necessarily known for being a...
dotesports.com
Aurelion Sol’s arrival on League PBE delayed due to ‘tech issues’
League of Legends’ own Star Forger will land on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) client later than players expected. After announcing Aurelion Sol’s new kit just a couple of weeks ago, Riot Games is now delaying his arrival on the PBE due to some unspecified technical issues. Rob...
dotesports.com
Team Secret’s DPC struggles continue as Dota 2 fans point the finger at the team’s newest player
There has been trouble in paradise for Team Secret as the team’s disappointing run in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit season. With only a single series to go, Secret found themselves on the brink of relegation; they must not lose a single match, and Into The Breach and Nigma Galaxy must lose their remaining series for Secret to stay in division one.
dotesports.com
Are Patch 13.2’s Grievous Wounds buffs enough to put an end to healing creep in League?
Ever since its release in 2009, League of Legends has been the epitome of a game that struggles to find a clear identity when it comes to healing. Looking to find the middle ground for healing without it completely taking over the game, Riot Games included healing in Keystones, abilities, runes, and items.
Comments / 0