Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
jammin1057.com
‘Driverless’ Car Kills 77-Year-Old Las Vegas Man
Tragedy struck a local Las Vegas home when a 77-year-old man was the victim of an unfortunate, freak car accident. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, a “driverless” car rolling down a driveway killed a 77-year-old man. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive. The incident started when the man exited his 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was parked in the driveway.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
Fox5 KVVU
DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
Shooting at southeast Las Vegas valley gas station leaves 1 dead, no arrest made
Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las Vegas valley gas station that left one man dead.
Man killed by driverless car after it rolls down driveway dragging him with it in west Las Vegas valley
A 77-year-old man was killed by his own vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, police said.
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
KTNV
LVMPD: 77-year-old dies in crash involving 'driverless vehicle' near Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 77-year-old man was dragged by a vehicle after he left the driver's seat. On Sunday afternoon, police said a vehicle was parked in a driveway in front of 2052 Quarry Ridge Street. This is near the intersection of Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue.
news3lv.com
Man dead after shooting at gas station in southeast valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the southeast valley. On Sunday, at 4:45 p.m., LVMPD received reports of a shooting at the gas station located on the 6400 block of Boulder Highway and Russell.
Hours after releasing photo of car wanted in deadly NE valley crash, police arrest woman on hit-and-run charges
Metro Police made an arrest in a deadly northeast valley hit-and-run crash on Saturday, hours after releasing a photograph of the car that fled the scene.
Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in central Las Vegas valley
A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
news3lv.com
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is coming together with a California town in the wake of a recent mass shooting over the weekend. The City of Las Vegas announced that flags across the valley will fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26, to mark respect for the victims of the Monterey Park, California, shooting.
8newsnow.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las Vegas valley apartment complex
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las …. One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in...
Police release surveillance footage of suspect accused of bus stop stabbing
According to police reports, LVMPD received reports of a person stabbed near a bus bench on Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard on the morning on Jan. 15.
Fox5 KVVU
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
Police: Gunman flees after shooting 2 men at east valley apartment complex
A gunman fled after shooting two men at an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard and Friday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area
A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by Metropolitan police.
