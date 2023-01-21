ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
jammin1057.com

‘Driverless’ Car Kills 77-Year-Old Las Vegas Man

Tragedy struck a local Las Vegas home when a 77-year-old man was the victim of an unfortunate, freak car accident. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, a “driverless” car rolling down a driveway killed a 77-year-old man. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive. The incident started when the man exited his 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was parked in the driveway.
Fox5 KVVU

DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
news3lv.com

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is coming together with a California town in the wake of a recent mass shooting over the weekend. The City of Las Vegas announced that flags across the valley will fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26, to mark respect for the victims of the Monterey Park, California, shooting.
Fox5 KVVU

Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
