ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]

The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat GSA 28-20 in Blue Hill on Saturday, January 21st. Sumner led 5-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 19-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Sumner was led by...
SUMNER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls Run Past Winslow 71-20 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Winslow scoreless for the 1st 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 71-20 win at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, January 21st. MDI led 17-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 57-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
WINSLOW, ME
lcnme.com

Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title

Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.
AUGUSTA, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Cheering Wins 2023 DAC Championship [RESULTS]

Sumner - 63.9. Seniors - Ainsley Alley, Emaly Rider; Juniors - Jessika Bridges, Elsie Carter, Riley Crowley, Jayda Moore; Sophomores - Julia Chaploney, Zoe Power and Freshman - Sage Bell, Kayla Curtis and Alex Rider. The Team is coached by Cassidy Andrews assisted by Scarlet Capitano.
SUMNER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational at Husson University [RESULTS]

The Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational was held at Husson University on Saturday January 21st, featuring divers from Ellsworth, John Bapst, MDI and Bangor High Schools. Stephanie Gualtieri - Freshman, John Bapst - 142.05. Fiona St. Germain - Sophomore, MDI - 108.75. Isabelle Byer - Freshman, MDI - 103.70. Meri Rainford...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bangor Tourney 2023 Schedule

Fans of High School Basketball will have to pay a little attention to the schedule for the February 2023, as the Maine Principal's Association has made major changes to the popular event!. Friday, is now a 4 game session. Saturday and Monday will be 2 4-game sessions, with 8 games...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Brantley Gilbert & Nickelback Bringing Tour To Maine This Summer

Over the last few weeks, we have had to pleasure of delivering a bunch of BIG (some would say MASSIVE) country concert announcements to you. Kane Brown, Hank Williams Jr, The Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen... You're ready for another one, right?. Brantley Gilbert is continuing his recent tradition of...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth’s Crazy Sumo Opens January 23 [PHOTOS]

Crazy Sumo, opens to the public in the old Denny's in Ellsworth on Monday January 23rd! We were invited in for a sneak peek and meal on Sunday, and it was delicious!. The change in the restaurant from Denny's to Crazy Sumo is extensive! We sat at 1 of the 6 hibachi grill tabletops. Each one seats 10 and Chef Happy put on a show! If you're going to sit at a hibachi grill plan on a hour and fifteen minutes from start to finish, but we were laughing and eating the entire time!
ELLSWORTH, ME
101.9 The Rock

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County grand jury indictments

BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury handed up the following indictments Jan. 17-18. An indictment does not imply guilt. Doris M. Gifford, 67, of Montville, arson in Montville Sept. 7. Marty A. Ashworth, 49, of Prospect, operating after revocation in Searsport March 26. Richard Berrier, 38, of Carmel,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy