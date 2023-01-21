Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Games Postponed Monday January 23
The MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Games scheduled to be played on Monday January 23rd have been postponed. The MDI Girls and Boys were scheduled to host Presque Isle while the Ellsworth Girls were scheduled to host Foxcroft Academy and play the Ponies. Here are the details on the postponements. Ellsworth...
Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat GSA 28-20 in Blue Hill on Saturday, January 21st. Sumner led 5-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 19-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Sumner was led by...
MDI Girls Run Past Winslow 71-20 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Winslow scoreless for the 1st 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 71-20 win at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, January 21st. MDI led 17-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 57-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Boys Beat Hermon 57-43 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, after beating the Hermon Hawks 57-43 on Saturday night, January 21st at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Ellsworth led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Cheer Wins Big East Championship [RESULTS]
Ellsworth - 80.90. Up next are the PVC Cheering Championships on Saturday, January 28. Class B will be held at Hermon with Stearns hosting Class C and D. The Ellsworth Competition Cheering Team performed prior to the Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy game on Tuesday, January 17th.
lcnme.com
Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title
Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.
Sumner Cheering Wins 2023 DAC Championship [RESULTS]
Sumner - 63.9. Seniors - Ainsley Alley, Emaly Rider; Juniors - Jessika Bridges, Elsie Carter, Riley Crowley, Jayda Moore; Sophomores - Julia Chaploney, Zoe Power and Freshman - Sage Bell, Kayla Curtis and Alex Rider. The Team is coached by Cassidy Andrews assisted by Scarlet Capitano.
Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational at Husson University [RESULTS]
The Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational was held at Husson University on Saturday January 21st, featuring divers from Ellsworth, John Bapst, MDI and Bangor High Schools. Stephanie Gualtieri - Freshman, John Bapst - 142.05. Fiona St. Germain - Sophomore, MDI - 108.75. Isabelle Byer - Freshman, MDI - 103.70. Meri Rainford...
Bangor Tourney 2023 Schedule
Fans of High School Basketball will have to pay a little attention to the schedule for the February 2023, as the Maine Principal's Association has made major changes to the popular event!. Friday, is now a 4 game session. Saturday and Monday will be 2 4-game sessions, with 8 games...
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
Crazy New Extreme Winter Sport Making Its Maine Debut in Auburn
You not only will hear about ice cross, but you can head up to Lost Valley ski area in Auburn to witness this craziness for yourself. The Sun Journal reports that Lost Valley is only the second venue in America to host the ATSX Ice Cross World Championship Series. February...
Brantley Gilbert & Nickelback Bringing Tour To Maine This Summer
Over the last few weeks, we have had to pleasure of delivering a bunch of BIG (some would say MASSIVE) country concert announcements to you. Kane Brown, Hank Williams Jr, The Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen... You're ready for another one, right?. Brantley Gilbert is continuing his recent tradition of...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Crafternoon with Mike Duffy – Friday January 27th at Jesup Memorial Library
If you have a child or grandchild in Grades 4 to 8, you're invited to bring them to the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Friday, January 27th from 3:15 to 4:15!. The Jesup will be presenting "Crafternoon with Mike Duffy!" You'll be making a surprise craft, with all material provided!
Ellsworth’s Crazy Sumo Opens January 23 [PHOTOS]
Crazy Sumo, opens to the public in the old Denny's in Ellsworth on Monday January 23rd! We were invited in for a sneak peek and meal on Sunday, and it was delicious!. The change in the restaurant from Denny's to Crazy Sumo is extensive! We sat at 1 of the 6 hibachi grill tabletops. Each one seats 10 and Chef Happy put on a show! If you're going to sit at a hibachi grill plan on a hour and fifteen minutes from start to finish, but we were laughing and eating the entire time!
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury handed up the following indictments Jan. 17-18. An indictment does not imply guilt. Doris M. Gifford, 67, of Montville, arson in Montville Sept. 7. Marty A. Ashworth, 49, of Prospect, operating after revocation in Searsport March 26. Richard Berrier, 38, of Carmel,...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0