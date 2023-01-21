AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents in which an Augusta firetruck overturned in the past week. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO