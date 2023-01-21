Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed after walking into path of tractor-trailer on I-20 in Warren County
One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian on Interstate 20 eastbound near mile marker 160 in Warren County.
WRDW-TV
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian killed by big-rig after walking into its path on I-20
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 20 that shut down eastbound traffic for a time. The Georgia State Patrol said troopers responded around 7:12 a.m. Wednesday to the incident on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 160 in Warren County. The driver of...
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
WRDW-TV
Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents in which an Augusta firetruck overturned in the past week. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located...
WJBF.com
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle. Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer …. Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle. Savannah River National Laboratory center set to …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Women To Watch: Dr....
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
WRDW-TV
3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three car-accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning. According to authorities, the accident was at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in Martinez. According to GDOT, the eastbound traffic is at a stand-still as of 10 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the...
WRDW-TV
Reward offered for clues on gunshots at Keysville mayor’s home
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot up the Keysville mayor’s home and another residence. Just before 11 p.m. Jan. 15, Burke County deputies arrived to the home of Mayor...
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been walking downtown on Broad Street, you may have noticed some subtle additions to our crosswalks. Press the button to cross and you’ll hear a voice guiding you across the street. The accent is one you’ll only hear in Augusta. “Walk...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
WRDW-TV
Second firetruck in a week overturns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department truck overturned on its side Saturday night in south Augusta. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. when trucks labeled Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call on Neely Road. Tender 12 went...
WRDW-TV
Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released accident report gives details about a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child last week. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash that happened around 9 a.m. Jan. 18 on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.
WRDW-TV
Emergency meeting to focus on Augusta ambulance service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after rejecting a contract with the city’s ambulance service provider, the Augusta Commission is being called back in an emergency meeting on emergency medical service. A special meeting has been called for the Augusta Commission for 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Lee N....
WLTX.com
Victim dies after being struck by car in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office is working to notify the family of a victim who was struck and killed along a county road on Saturday night. Coroner Darryl Ables said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Jefferson Davis Highway not far from Cherokee Drive in the Beech Island community.
State Rep. Karlton Howard expected to be okay after suffering medical episode
The office of Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard confirms to WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Rep. Howard suffered a medical emergency Wednesday while at the State Capitol.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1 in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye. Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An all-new I-TEAM investigation takes a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve. It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
