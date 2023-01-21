ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Buffalo Trace holding contest for exclusive trip to 'Stagg Lodge'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon fans have a chance at an exclusive trip. Buffalo Trace filled its eighth millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition, reported by FOX Business, four years after the Frankfort-based distillery filled its seventh millionth barrel. To celebrate the barrels, Buffalo Trace is offering a chance at...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Stevie Nicks performing in Louisville for 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 tour. According to a release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought starting Friday at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Kingdom introduces new 'Diamond' season pass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is introducing a new type of season pass. The Diamond Pass includes even more perks and benefits, the park said. Passholders get four, free unrestricted passes to bring a friend, and a free tumbler for free soft drinks and slushies. It also lets passholders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

PG&J's Dog Park Bar in the Highlands celebrates 2-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog bar celebrated its two-year anniversary on Saturday with a party. PG&J's Dog Park Bar became Louisville's first dog park bar when it opened in January 2021. The dog bar is located at 800 Baxter Avenue in an old auto repair garage. There was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2023 official poster 'Spirit of Kentucky'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled its official poster for this year's Derby Festival on Friday. The "Spirit of Kentucky" is designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil. The vibrant poster features a colorful sky with layers of the Pegasus, the signature symbol of the festival, and other familiar images including fireworks and hot air balloons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases

Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved …. Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Electric night at Exum Center ends...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Boyle County human remains still unidentified, Louisville family believes ID could come this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman say remains found in Boyle County several days ago could be identified sometime this week. According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy