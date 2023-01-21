LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman say remains found in Boyle County several days ago could be identified sometime this week. According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.

