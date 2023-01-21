Read full article on original website
Buffalo Trace holding contest for exclusive trip to 'Stagg Lodge'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon fans have a chance at an exclusive trip. Buffalo Trace filled its eighth millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition, reported by FOX Business, four years after the Frankfort-based distillery filled its seventh millionth barrel. To celebrate the barrels, Buffalo Trace is offering a chance at...
Customers wait outside overnight for grand opening of Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new pizza restaurant opened in a northeast Louisville suburb on Monday. Several customers waited on the patio of LaRosa's Pizza at 10641 Fischer Park Drive overnight for the promise of free pizza. Only the first 50 in line got free pizza for a year. The first 200 people got a LaRosa's swag bag.
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
Stevie Nicks performing in Louisville for 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 tour. According to a release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought starting Friday at...
Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown to close, reopen in April as new Parlour Pizza location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana pizzeria will soon have a new brand and new name. Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown is being purchased by Craft Culture Concepts and will reopen the space as Parlour Pizza, the area's fifth location. Chubby Ray's owner Ray Perkin says after 30 years it's time...
Kentucky Kingdom introduces new 'Diamond' season pass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is introducing a new type of season pass. The Diamond Pass includes even more perks and benefits, the park said. Passholders get four, free unrestricted passes to bring a friend, and a free tumbler for free soft drinks and slushies. It also lets passholders...
Big Nita's Cheesecakes holding grand opening Jan. 28 for first brick-and-mortar location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown is about to get a little sweeter. Big Nita's Cheesecakes is opening its first brick-and-mortar location. It is hosting a grand opening Saturday at 1011 East Main Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dessert shop sells specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake desserts, like cupcakes and cookies.
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
National Historic Landmark in Louisville wants your unwanted books
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your bookshelf is packed full and you have novels stacked on your nightstand, this historic museum in Louisville wants your books. Locust Grove needs donations from readers in Louisville for an upcoming book sale, according to a press release. The museum's next big book sale...
Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
PG&J's Dog Park Bar in the Highlands celebrates 2-year anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog bar celebrated its two-year anniversary on Saturday with a party. PG&J's Dog Park Bar became Louisville's first dog park bar when it opened in January 2021. The dog bar is located at 800 Baxter Avenue in an old auto repair garage. There was...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A second person has died after a freak accident in Elizabethtown killed a beloved 72-year-old woman last week. According to family, Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. died early Monday morning from injuries he sustained after a Denny's sign fell onto the Curtis family's vehicle. The incident also...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of tequila will be able to get their hands on a brand backed by a celebrity -- and meet the celebrity!. Actor Mark Wahlberg will be signing bottles of tequila brand Flecha Azul Tequila at the Middletown Liquor Barn, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road. According...
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2023 official poster 'Spirit of Kentucky'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled its official poster for this year's Derby Festival on Friday. The "Spirit of Kentucky" is designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil. The vibrant poster features a colorful sky with layers of the Pegasus, the signature symbol of the festival, and other familiar images including fireworks and hot air balloons.
'I want my wife' | Family remembers grandparents who died after Denny's sign crushed car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is remembering the lives of their grandparents, who died after a Denny's restaurant signed fell on the car they were in last week in Elizabethtown. The victims are Lillian and Lloyd Curtis of Columbia, Kentucky. Lloyd Curtis, 77, died early Monday morning at...
Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases
Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved …. Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Electric night at Exum Center ends...
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Boyle County human remains still unidentified, Louisville family believes ID could come this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman say remains found in Boyle County several days ago could be identified sometime this week. According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.
Big opportunity, lots of opinions: Public shares ideas for former Jeffboat site along Ohio River
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- For the first time, the public is being given the opportunity to weigh in on what they would like to see built on the prime riverfront site that was once home to Jeffboat in southern Indiana. The first of three public hearings was held Monday evening...
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
