West Lafayette, IN

Scarlet Nation

Looking Back: 3 Takeaways from Purdue's Win Against Maryland

Purdue survived a scare yesterday, squeaking by Maryland 58 to 55 on their home court. While it wasn't pretty, it has been a brutal stretch of games on the road, including two on the road during the week. As the buzzer went off to end the game, Purdue was victorious,...
Scarlet Nation

College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Back on Top

Thanks to Kansas losing twice and Temple pulling off a huge upset at Houston yesterday, Purdue is back on top of the AP Poll. There was some consternation as to who would be No. 1, Alabama or Purdue, but in the end, Purdue's three wins last week and its seven tier 1 wins overall were enough to move Purdue from No.3 to No. 1.
Scarlet Nation

Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 12: Tired from the Road

Purdue is through one of its more difficult stretches of the season, as the Boilermakers followed up their lone loss with a tough stretch of four road games in five over a two week stretch, followed by a difficult home game against Maryland. They won them all, however, and they get a nice break here before heading to Michigan. Travis, Jace, and Casey are here to talk about that and more in the latest Boiler Upload Podcast, including:
