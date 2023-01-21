(Milwaukee, WI) — One of the FBI’s most wanted suspects died in his Milwaukee jail cell over the weekend. No one is saying how Octaviano Juarez-Corro died. Guards found him dead yesterday morning. Juarez-Corro spent years on the run for the execution-style shooting of his estranged wife and four others in Milwaukee’s South Shore Park back in 2006. He was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list in 2021, and caught in Mexico a year later. He was being held in Milwaukee ahead of his trial.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO