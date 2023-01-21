ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffzone.com

Offense sputters as No. 24 CU Buffs women fall at No. 4 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Eleven of Colorado’s first 12 shots Sunday were off the mark. The Buffaloes got a bit better from there, but the start set the tone for a 62-49 loss to Stanford at Maples Pavilion. No. 24 CU (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) played with the fourth-ranked Cardinal...
STANFORD, CA
buffzone.com

Game day notes: Jalen Gabbidon looks to bolster CU Buffs’ D in return to rotation

Jalen Gabbidon very soon will be back in action. Whether that happens on Sunday afternoon, when Colorado hosts Washington State (4 p.m., ESPNU) in a Pac-12 Conference battle, remains to be seen. Regardless, the former Yale standout is set to return to the action soon after missing the past six games due to a right knee injury suffered on Dec. 29 at Stanford.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Colorado men’s basketball looks to small goals in hopes of ending slide against WSU

With the postseason hopes of the Colorado men’s basketball team teetering on the brink amid a three-game losing streak, the Buffaloes’ struggles have originated from plenty of sources. Tops among them, however, has been the inattention to detail that has led CU to suffer a glut of turnovers one night, only to struggle defensively the next night.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Lakewood football star in need of new heart

A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. Ouray Ice...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather...
DENVER, CO
K99

Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs

If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
BERTHOUD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle

Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coloradans finish 5K race with "bone cracking cold" polar plunge

Hundreds of brave Coloradans gathered at Horsetooth Reservoir in the early hours of Saturday morning for a 5K race that ended in a polar plunge.The "Polar Bear 5K and Polar Plunge" takes place each year just west of Fort Collins in order to help raise funds for the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.  Participants started their race in the morning near the boat ramps of the southwest corner of Horsetooth Reservoir. After running a 5K race, the participants are welcome to eat and drink before participating in the polar plunge. Medics and other safety professionals were gathered around a large square of ice that had been carved out of the lake. Participants are then encouraged to lose all of their warm clothing and jump into the lake in their swimwear, shorts, costumes or other outfits. "It is pretty intense. It is down to the bone. Bone cracking cold. But, it is worth it, and what a great recovery after a nice run," said participant Quinha McBride.All proceeds of the race are then donated to the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Eater

A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area

As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
BERKELEY, CA
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9News

Beatles legend announces Colorado concerts

DENVER — Ringo Starr is coming to Colorado. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced two concerts in Colorado on a new North American tour. Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will perform at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Starr...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy