The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzColorado State
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
buffzone.com
Offense sputters as No. 24 CU Buffs women fall at No. 4 Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – Eleven of Colorado’s first 12 shots Sunday were off the mark. The Buffaloes got a bit better from there, but the start set the tone for a 62-49 loss to Stanford at Maples Pavilion. No. 24 CU (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) played with the fourth-ranked Cardinal...
buffzone.com
Colorado men’s basketball notes: KJ Simpson returns to form; Lawson Lovering’s key D
Three weeks ago, KJ Simpson was a late-game terror during a two-game run through the Bay Area. Afterward, however, Simpson was derailed by injury and illness. And he struggled to regain that dominant form in the four games that followed. That changed on Sunday. Simpson was at his best when...
buffzone.com
Game day notes: Jalen Gabbidon looks to bolster CU Buffs’ D in return to rotation
Jalen Gabbidon very soon will be back in action. Whether that happens on Sunday afternoon, when Colorado hosts Washington State (4 p.m., ESPNU) in a Pac-12 Conference battle, remains to be seen. Regardless, the former Yale standout is set to return to the action soon after missing the past six games due to a right knee injury suffered on Dec. 29 at Stanford.
buffzone.com
Late heroics: Clutch KJ Simpson 3-pointer lifts CU Buffs men’s basketball past WSU
Turning point: CU trailed by 10 midway through the first half, but used a 13-0 run to help take a one-point lead a the break. The Buffs then held WSU scoreless for two stretches of play in the second half totaling 9 minutes, 40 seconds to hold off the Cougars.
buffzone.com
Colorado men’s basketball looks to small goals in hopes of ending slide against WSU
With the postseason hopes of the Colorado men’s basketball team teetering on the brink amid a three-game losing streak, the Buffaloes’ struggles have originated from plenty of sources. Tops among them, however, has been the inattention to detail that has led CU to suffer a glut of turnovers one night, only to struggle defensively the next night.
Nyckoles Harbor Sends Social Media Into Frenzy With Colorado Rumblings
Nyckoles Harbor’s recruitment is nearing the finish line, and an Instagram story sparked rumors about Colorado making a run at the South Carolina target.
KDVR.com
Lakewood football star in need of new heart
A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. Ouray Ice...
KDVR.com
COVID cases spike at local school
A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather...
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Coloradans finish 5K race with "bone cracking cold" polar plunge
Hundreds of brave Coloradans gathered at Horsetooth Reservoir in the early hours of Saturday morning for a 5K race that ended in a polar plunge.The "Polar Bear 5K and Polar Plunge" takes place each year just west of Fort Collins in order to help raise funds for the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. Participants started their race in the morning near the boat ramps of the southwest corner of Horsetooth Reservoir. After running a 5K race, the participants are welcome to eat and drink before participating in the polar plunge. Medics and other safety professionals were gathered around a large square of ice that had been carved out of the lake. Participants are then encouraged to lose all of their warm clothing and jump into the lake in their swimwear, shorts, costumes or other outfits. "It is pretty intense. It is down to the bone. Bone cracking cold. But, it is worth it, and what a great recovery after a nice run," said participant Quinha McBride.All proceeds of the race are then donated to the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.
lamarledger.com
United Airlines is latest carrier to challenge Colorado’s law on paid sick leave
United Airlines says it hasn’t faced a crackdown from Colorado labor regulators for not fully complying with a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave, including for workers who come down with COVID-19. But by filing a new legal challenge of the law late last week, the Chicago-based carrier...
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Eater
A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area
As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
9News
Beatles legend announces Colorado concerts
DENVER — Ringo Starr is coming to Colorado. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced two concerts in Colorado on a new North American tour. Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will perform at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Starr...
