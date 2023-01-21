LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–An arrest in a Saturday morning shooting at a southwest Lincoln apartment that left one person wounded. Police were called around 8:45am to an apartment in the area of 14th and Old Farm Road, where a disturbance happened as a 20-year-old woman brought two men, ages 37 and 40, with her to help get her belongings out of a place she was sharing with 19-year-old Larry Harris.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO