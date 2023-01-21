Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
klkntv.com
Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Lincoln Police provide update on Saturday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police provided an update on a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Near South Neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., officers were sent to a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue on a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found an...
iheart.com
UPDATE: Omaha Police Make Homicide Arrest
A suspect is under arrest in connection with a 2020 homicide in Omaha. Police say 57-year-old Jerry Johnson was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators say Johnson is a suspect in the April 15th, 2020 death of Ebony...
kfornow.com
New Information Released In Saturday Morning Shooting
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–An arrest in a Saturday morning shooting at a southwest Lincoln apartment that left one person wounded. Police were called around 8:45am to an apartment in the area of 14th and Old Farm Road, where a disturbance happened as a 20-year-old woman brought two men, ages 37 and 40, with her to help get her belongings out of a place she was sharing with 19-year-old Larry Harris.
klin.com
Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
KETV.com
62-year-old man serving life in prison for murder dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 62-year-old man serving life in prison died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Marty Nuzum, whose sentence started in February 2003, was sentenced to life for murdering his then ex-girlfriend Judy Rowe in Douglas County in 2002. Nuzum's cause...
KETV.com
Lincoln police: 18-year-old dead, 29-year-old arrested after shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said a neighborhood disturbance led to an 18-year-old shot dead and a 29-year-old arrested. LPD said officers were called to the area of 18th Street and Euclid Avenue around 10:19 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance that resulted in a shooting. Officers said they found...
1011now.com
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in Old Market shooting, sentenced to 18 months probation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was recently sentenced in a shooting in the Old Market this summer that left three people injured. Raushod Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court to 18 months probation for each of three counts, to run concurrently, after pleading no contest to the charges.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: 42-year-old man injured in south Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road. According to LPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
News Channel Nebraska
Tecumseh inmate serving life sentence for Omaha-area murder dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate, who was sentenced to life for murder out of Douglas County, died Monday. Officials with TSCI said that 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died at a Lincoln hospital. Nuzum was incarcerated at TSCI, where he began his sentenced Feb. 25, 2003. Authorities said...
kfornow.com
Man Wounded In SW Lincoln Shooting
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 21)–A shooting in southwest Lincoln on Saturday morning sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a 19-year-old man has been arrested. According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to the area near 14th and Old Farm Road around 8:45am Saturday, where...
klkntv.com
LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
News Channel Nebraska
Weekend Beatrice traffic stop ends with drug arrest
BEATRICE – The traffic stop of a car without an illuminated passenger side headlight, ended up with an arrest in Beatrice Friday night after 8:30 p.m. A police officer noticed the malfunctioning light on a black-colored Honda Accord that was traveling north on North 7th Street. The officer pulled the driver over near North 7th and Arthur Streets.
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died at a Lincoln hospital. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan Medical Center-East on Monday. Nuzum had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder charge out...
klkntv.com
Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate dies at hospital
A 62-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate serving a life sentence out of Douglas County for charges including first-degree murder died at a hospital Monday.
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
